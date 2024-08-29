I&C Design Engineer
2024-08-29
The Instrument & Control Design Engineer will be responsible for the design and engineering of the Instrumentation and Control systems for the facilities. You must have a deep awareness of the impact of Instrument and Control design within the installation, commissioning, maintenance, and operations. You are a technical expert in the Instrument & Control field with sufficient experience within large scale engineering facilities. You will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Instrument design and engineering, ensuring safety, efficiency, and compliance with industry standards. In addition to this youneed to be well versed in overseeing all engineering, internal as well as subcontractors engineering services and site services.
Qualifications/education/experience
• Bachelors or Master's in Instrumentation & Control, Electrical or Electronic engineering specialising in instrumentation and control
• Chartered Engineer (CEng) or another professional accreditation is preferred but not required
• Minimum of 10 years' experience in a similar industry.
• General computer literacy (Word, PowerPoint, Excel) and proficiency in computer aided design (CAD) and piping design software
• Strong knowledge of relevant industry codes and standards such as EN, PED, ASME, ANSI, and API
• Native fluency in English is preferred but full technical proficiency is required
• Experience of working in a multidiscipline environment
• Experience on brownfield and greenfield projects
• Experience of following design projects through to construction phase
• Experience with, and motivated to, setting up work methods and procedures, work with process evaluation and documentation.
• Excellent communication and leadership skills to collaborate with cross functional teams and external partners.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30
E-post: jobs@articap.se Omfattning
