Hvdc Global Competence Manager At Hitachi Energy
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2024-07-10
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
We strive to be world leaders in electric power by helping countries to have greener, stronger and cleaner electricity. By bringing sustainable energy to more and more people, we can reduce our impact on the planet. When you work with us, you will therefore be part of a higher purpose where each department contributes. Together we can encourage the next innovation - to make life better for everyone.
Your lead, ideas and contribution as Global Competence Manager at HVDC will be essential for our Competence Development within the organization. This for us to be ready for tomorrow's competence and digitalization development need. To bring the global competence and skills development within Hitachi Energy, HVDC for our appr. 2000 employees to the next level.
With your leadership, strategic mindset and communicative style you will at a global level lead the execution of strategic Competence Development within HVDC. You will also with your experience in digital learning work with and develop methods to re-skill and up-skill our employees and take part of functional competence assessments.
Your responsibilities
Strategically support and contribute to performance of FCA - Functional assessments together with Business unit and HVDC managers
Strategically drive and contribute to competence development initiatives within the organization - both triggered from the organization as well as own identified needs we need to meet.
Identify potential tools and processes to support our strategy - such as digital knowledge sharing and development of digital learning and social learning.
Increase collaboration, create transparency and share experiences within the Hitachi Energy organization.
Contribute to Transfer of Knowledge and Internal training content.
Have an overview of the competencies within HVDC and streamline competence development initiatives.
Continuously develop own area and acknowledge future trends within learning and competence.
Actively participate in competence related networks internally at Hitachi Energy as well as externally. Participate networks within our line of field and strive for global cooperation within HVDC.
Your background
You hold a university degree in behavior science, or similar degree.
Balance stakeholders with ease with political savvy.
Experience within the field of competence development and/or strategic work.
Strong, well-developed communication, coaching and leadership skills.
As person you are organized, accurate and having problem solving mind set with high change adaptability and strategic thinking.
Fluency in English - both spoken and written.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before August 7th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Isabel Baena, +46 (10) 738 41 83, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Recruitment Consultant Magnus Rönnholm, magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
8795475