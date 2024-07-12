HV/MV Commissioning Lead
Are you a meticulous electrical professional looking for the project of a lifetime? At NOVO Energy we offer you a project of significant multidisciplinary complexity for you to tackle together with a highly motivated and skilled team!
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a HV/MV Commissioning Lead to join our Facility & EPC team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.
What you will do
In this role you will be overseeing the commissioning activities of your discipline, working in close collaboration with Commissioning Manager, construction Team and subcontractors. You will be the first point of contact when it comes to HV/MV commissioning, ensuring a high level of standard and safety throughout the phases.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Organize and supervise the HV/MV Electrical commissioning team from systems turnover to Facility handover.
- Prepare, manage, perform, coordinate, and monitor the HV/MV electrical commissioning of the specified systems, development of commissioning plans, testing procedures, protocols, and reports for the equipment's and auxiliaries thru the commissioning management system.
- Securing and confirming all isolations during equipment commissioning activities, and enforce HSE site requirements.
- Facilitate the handover of systems from erection to commissioning and from commissioning to the Facility in accordance with current procedures.
- Ensure the commissioning, operation, quality record and feedback documentation are issued.
- Ensure that technical deviations are reported with a corresponding non-conformance report and that the same are followed up until their completion.
Skills & Requirements
• University degree, BSc, MSc or equivalent, within electrical engineering or power systems.
• Strong practical experience with industrial commissioning activities.
• Minimum 5 years documented experience from similar position in previous projects within greenfield industrial projects.
• Good knowledge and competence within commissioning documentation and procedures.
• Previous experience with commissioning management software is a plus.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
