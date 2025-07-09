HSE Officer
We are seeking a highly motivated HSE Officer to join our dynamic team in Sweden. In this critical role, you will ensure strict compliance with health, safety, and environmental (HSE) regulations, driving a proactive safety culture on-site. This is an exciting opportunity for professionals in the construction industry who are passionate about workplace safety and sustainability. Experience in data center construction is a plus but not essential.
Key Responsibilities:
Implement and uphold company-wide health, safety, and environmental policies and procedures.
Conduct risk assessments and establish effective measures to mitigate potential hazards.
Perform regular site inspections and audits to ensure full compliance with HSE regulations.
Deliver engaging HSE training and guidance to site personnel, subcontractors, and key stakeholders.
Investigate incidents, accidents, and near misses, ensuring corrective actions are implemented.
Maintain accurate HSE documentation, including reports, safety statements, and compliance records.
Liaise with regulatory authorities to meet all legal HSE requirements.
Foster a strong safety culture by promoting proactive hazard identification and risk management.
Requirements:
Proven experience in an HSE role within the construction industry.
In-depth knowledge of Swedish HSE regulations and industry best practices.
Experience in data center construction is advantageous but not mandatory.
Strong leadership and communication skills, with the ability to influence safety behaviors on-site.
Industrial Quality and Safety Degree or Postgraduate Degree
Relevant HSE certifications such as NEBOSH, IOSH, or equivalent.
Ability to collaborate effectively with project teams, subcontractors, and site personnel.
Fluent in English; Swedish language proficiency is a plus.
What We Offer:
The opportunity to work on high-profile, cutting-edge projects.
A competitive salary and benefits package.
Professional development and career growth opportunities.
