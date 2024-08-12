HR People & Communications Generalist
As our new HR Generalist in our Head Quarters in Kista, you 'll play a crucial role in supporting our local operations in Sweden. You will work in close collaboration with our two senior HR Business Partners and your colleagues in the Nordic People Operations Team. You 'll ensuring smooth onboarding and offboarding processes and manage local benefits administration as well as support organizational data management activities. Additionally, you 'll advise line managers and employees on usage of our People & Communication operating model. You will also contribute to different initiatives within culture, diversity, equity and inclusion. If you 're passionate about driving positive change and contributing to a mission-driven organization, we 'd love to hear from you!
Responsibilities
• Ensure smooth onboarding and offboarding processes and drive culture, diversity, equity, and inclusion activities.
• Manage local benefits administration and related communications and provide relocation support for local hires from abroad.
• Assist with employment, time and attendance, and payroll-related preparations promote usage of available Workday reports and dashboards.
• Support annual People & Communications processes (e.g., translations, process trainings) and prepare and deliver Leadership and Talent Review sessions.
• Support engagement surveys and results analysis.
Requirements
M.Sc. or Bachelor degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience and minimum 3-5 years of HR experience. Fluency in English and Swedish. Understanding of key people and processes and knowledge of locally required people operations and legislation. Project management capabilities, it 's a merit with exoerience from Workday.
Skills
You demonstrate strong analytical skills and the ability to solve complex problems effectively and pays meticulous attention to detail and follows established procedures and guidelines meticulously.
You work well in a team environment and have strong communication skills and efficiently manages tasks. It 's important for you to uphold ethical standards and act with honesty and transparency.
