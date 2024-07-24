Hr Manager - Assa Abloy Entrance Systems Ab, Landskrona
Assa Abloy AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Landskrona Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Landskrona
2024-07-24
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Assa Abloy AB i Landskrona
, Malmö
, Halmstad
, Härryda
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
HR Manager
Are you ready to bring your HR perspective and skills to the Entrance Systems Division in ASSA ABLOY? Join our team in Landskrona, Sweden, and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of.
What you would do as our HR Manager
As we continue to grow, we are looking for an experienced and collaborative HR Manager to support our HR initiatives in the Landskrona site. The site is a dynamic and international site with managers and employees working in a global context.
As HR Manager, you will collaborate closely with managers, providing expert guidance and support across various HR functions. Your role will be critical in driving HR processes, maintaining compliance, and fostering positive employee relations. We seek an experienced HR Generalist who can lead and drive our HR activities and who will contribute to fostering a positive workplace culture.
You would also:
• Act as a trusted advisor to managers, offering HR coaching and guidelines
• Drive, communicate and support employees and managers in annual processes such as salary reviews, performance evaluations, and employee surveys
• Together with our Talent Acquisition Team support recruiting Managers to find a diverse and skilled workforce
• Support our employees with onboarding processes, labour law queries, salary review discussions and more
• Oversee efficient HR administration and report key performance indicators (KPIs)
• Cooperate with external stakeholders, vendors and trade unions as well as internal stakeholders such the Site council and internal trade unions
• Foster a positive work environment through open communication, teamwork, and inclusion, while supporting continuous performance and talent management processes
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who:
• has 7 or more years of experience as an HR Generalist, HR Manager or in a similar role
• has strong understanding of HR principles, practices, and Swedish labour law
• has excellent command of both Swedish and English
• is able to skillfully prioritize when working in an ever-changing agile environment
• has a continuous improvement mindset and excellent change management skills
Previous people management experience would be beneficial, as we envision this role to evolve in the future.
What we offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress in a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
• Learning and career development opportunities, we are strong promotors of skills development and internal mobility opportunities.
• A competitive salary and incentive schemes.
• Modern infrastructure, such as HRIS (SuccessFactors) and other collaboration tools.
• Flexible working hours and home office option for an optimal work-life balance.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us. Just set up your profile and apply here, no later than 1st August 2024.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post.
If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Daria Skucha, Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at daria.skucha@assaabloy.com
.
Depending on the risk profile for the role, a background screening will need to be performed. Final candidates may therefore be subjected to a background screening. The performance of the background check is subject to consent and based on our Applicant Privacy Notice.
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 61,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces - physical and virtual - safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results - not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions - supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
As we welcome new people on board, it's important to us to have diverse, inclusive teams, and we value different perspectives and experiences. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assa Abloy AB
(org.nr 556059-3575)
Lodjursgatan 10, Landskrona (visa karta
)
261 44 LANDSKRONA Arbetsplats
Assa Abloy Entrance Systems AB Jobbnummer
8811201