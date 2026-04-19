HR Generalist
Avaron AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will take a broad and hands-on HR role where you support the organization and its managers across daily people matters and operational HR work. The assignment covers the full spectrum of core HR activities, with a strong focus on making sure processes run smoothly, consistently, and in line with internal guidelines.
You will work close to the business, advising managers in day-to-day HR topics while also handling employee relations matters in a Swedish context. A key part of the role is to help ensure compliance with Swedish labour law, work environment regulations, and internal policies. You will also be involved in union information and negotiation meetings, which makes this a good match for someone who is comfortable balancing structure, collaboration, and sound judgment.
This is an interesting opportunity for you if you enjoy broad operational HR work and want to make a visible impact in a role close to both managers and employees.
Job DescriptionYou will provide hands-on operational HR support to managers and the wider organization.
You will help ensure HR processes are carried out effectively and in line with company guidelines.
You will manage day-to-day people matters across a broad HR scope.
You will handle employee relations topics and support constructive dialogue between stakeholders.
You will prepare and conduct union information and negotiation meetings.
You will advise on topics related to Swedish labour law, work environment regulations, and internal policies.
You will build strong working relationships with managers and other stakeholders across the organization.
RequirementsExperience from an HR Generalist role or a similar operational HR role at an associate to mid-level.
Good knowledge of Swedish labour law and work environment regulations.
Experience interacting with unions or employee representatives.
Strong stakeholder management and relationship-building skills.
Strong communication skills.
Fluency in English.
You are service-oriented, structured, and comfortable managing multiple topics at the same time.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7595431-1954373". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9862778