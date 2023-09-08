HR Business Partner
2023-09-08
Why you want to be an HR at Chief Rebel
A fast-paced environment where there is a big focus on company culture and our employees. Not a rigid old-fashioned HR role but more of a dynamic role where this person will have big insight into the production and be able to inspire, motivate, and change things when needed.
About the role
As you know, working with HR means a lot of different tasks. Managing projects, salary administration, maintaining and driving the culture changes, etc. But you are not alone in this, you are also managing parts of the operations team. Functions included are Office Management, Talent Acquisition, and Line Management.
This is a one-year assignment to cover for a maternity leave.
Skills needed
• You need to have several years of experience working with HR and or HR-related tasks.
• Familiar with Swedish labor laws and used to working with employees who have relocated to Sweden.
• Experience in leading team or teams in their daily work
• If you have experience working in the gaming industry that's a nice to have, rather than a need to have.
About Chief Rebel
Chief Rebel is a game development studio located in Stockholm, Sweden. We make stylized games with deeply involving mechanics. www.chiefrebel.com
(https://jobs.chiefrebel.com/jobs/www.chiefrebel.com) Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chief Rebel AB
(org.nr 559178-0068), http://www.chiefrebel.com Arbetsplats
Chief Rebel Kontakt
Rasmus Lundin rasmus.lundin@chiefrebel.com 0730542175 Jobbnummer
8096142