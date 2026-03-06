HR Business Partner
2026-03-06
Role Overview
Senior HR BP acts as a strategic partner to business leaders and employees within the geography, ensuring alignment between HR strategies and business objectives. The role focuses on regulatory compliance, employee lifecycle management, workforce analytics, and implementation of HR initiatives that support business growth and operational efficiency.
Key Responsibilities
HR Compliance & Governance
• Ensure employee onboarding and employment processes comply with regional labor laws and regulatory requirements.
• Coordinate with compliance and immigration teams to complete statutory joining formalities.
• Review offer letters prepared by the central legal team and recommend changes based on local legal requirements.
• Identify applicable legal mandates at state, federal, and country levels.
• Oversee updates to HR policies to ensure compliance with local regulatory and social security norms.
• Support internal and external audits and drive closure of compliance gaps.
Workforce Planning & Analytics
• Review attrition trends and analyze business impact.
• Monitor utilization of onsite employees and prepare workforce reports.
• Analyze average resource cost and identify opportunities for optimization.
• Support business development by presenting HR processes and policies to clients.
Benefits & Employee Programs
• Ensure compliance with legally mandated benefits in the region.
• Oversee administration of employee benefits such as health insurance, leave management, and retirement plans.
• Facilitate legal review of new benefits prior to rollout.
Performance Management & Learning
• Ensure completion of the performance management cycle within timelines.
• Ensure timely completion of salary review process with allocated budget
• Facilitate training sessions on performance management processes.
• Identify training needs and coordinate with the Learning & Development team.
Employee Lifecycle Management
• Oversee onboarding, employee engagement, and separation processes.
• Guide teams in managing exit interviews and separation formalities.
• Coordinate with legal and immigration teams for separation implications.
Mobility & Onboarding
• Partner with mobility and LoB HR teams to manage travel and visa requirements and social security requirements
• Oversee onboarding activities including orientation, asset allocation, and workspace setup.
Employee Relations & Engagement
• Conduct periodic employee connects and one-on-one meetings.
• Manage HR helpdesk and ombudsman channels for grievance resolution.
• Facilitate leadership connects and engagement initiatives.
Strategic HR Partnership
• Collaborate with Geo leadership and LoB HR teams to develop and execute HR plans.
• Support talent acquisition, workforce planning, talent development, and retention strategies.
Strategic Initiatives
• Lead initiatives such as STEM talent development and Diversity & Inclusion programs.
• Maintain positive relationships with employee unions where applicable.
Key Stakeholders
• Geo Leadership Team
• Line of Business Leaders
• HR Centers of Excellence
• Compliance & Legal Teams
• Immigration & Mobility Teams
• HR Shared Services
• Internal & External Auditors
Required Skills & Competencies
• Strong understanding of labor laws and HR compliance
• Strategic HR business partnering capability
• Workforce analytics and reporting
• Employee relations and conflict resolution
• Strong communication and stakeholder management
Experience & Qualifications
• Master's degree in human resources, Business Administration, or related field
• 12+ years of Relevant experience in HR business partnering
• Experience supporting global or onsite workforce environments preferred
• Exposure to mobility, immigration, social security norms and multi-country HR operations is a must
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-05
E-post: shubhangimishra@hcltech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
405 30 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9783024