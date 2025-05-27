Housekeeper (sommarjobb)
2025-05-27
Make a difference in a team that cares.
Join a hotel where your uniqueness is embraced, and where being yourself is part of the job. You'll work in a welcoming, supportive, but very dynamic environment, where teamwork and attention to detail ensure every guest has a pleasant experience. Bring your energy, experience, and motivation - and be part of a workplace where people truly care about each other and the world around us.
Location:
Helsingborg
Who we are looking for:
Housekeeper - Part-Time, Seasonal (weeks 27-32)
Responsibilities:
• clean guest rooms and public areas;
• contribute to a clean and pleasant guest experience;
• collaborate with colleagues to maintain high quality standards;
• update room status using iPads.
Requirements:
• conversational level of Swedish and English (able to take part in simple discussions, ask and answer basic questions);
• previous experience in cleaning and guest interaction;
• basic IT skills (e.g. using iPads);
• hotel experience is an advantage.
Your profile:
• physically fit, flexible, and cooperative;
• positive energy and caring attitude toward guests and colleagues.
What the employer offers:
• part-time seasonal contract (50% or 75%) for summer period weeks 27-32.
• onboarding and training start in May.
• work shifts during weekends and daytime.
• work clothes/uniform provided.
• covered by a collective bargaining agreement.
Important:
This position is part of an AMIF-funded project that supports the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
, https://professionalcenter.se/ Jobbnummer
9362990