HIL Test Engineer to client in Gothenburg
2023-06-28
Attention all skilled Test Engineers in Gothenburg! Our client is actively seeking a talented HIL tester to join their dynamic team.
About the role
As a HIL Test Engineer, you will play a crucial role in defining and executing integration test cases using AutomationDesk, a powerful automated testing tool widely used in the automotive industry. In this role, you will be responsible for designing comprehensive test scenarios and performing integration testing on the Electronic Control Unit (ECU) level within a Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) environment. Your expertise and contributions will be instrumental in ensuring the quality and functionality of automotive systems.
About you
To be considered for this exciting opportunity, you should possess the following qualifications:
• Demonstrated experience in the automotive industry, with a solid understanding of its testing requirements.
• Proficiency in HIL testing and simulation techniques, enabling you to effectively validate automotive systems.
• Strong programming skills in Python, enabling you to develop and execute automated test scripts efficiently.
• Excellent problem-solving skills, coupled with a solution-oriented mindset, allowing you to overcome challenges effectively.
While not mandatory, the following qualifications are preferred
• Experience with Autosar, C, and C++, further enhancing your ability to navigate and contribute to complex automotive projects.
• Familiarity with AutomationDesk - dSPACE, enabling you to leverage its capabilities for streamlined testing and validation.
• Knowledge of ISO26262, the functional safety standard for road vehicles, ensuring your understanding of industry best practices.
About the assignment
This represents an exceptional opportunity for a motivated and skilled HIL Test Engineer looking to advance their career within a reputable organization. The assignment is available immediately, and for the right candidate, there is potential for direct employment by the client.
If you possess the qualifications mentioned above and are eager to pursue this position, kindly submit your CV today. We eagerly await your application!
Contacts
Should you have any questions regarding the assignment or the recruitment process, please feel free to reach out to the responsible recruiter, Fredrika Holm, at fredrika.holm@adecco.se
.
