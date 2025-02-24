HiL Test Engineer Consultant
About the Position
This is a full-time consulting assignment You will be employed by Bravura and work as a consultant at the company.
About the Company
The company operates in the automotive industry. You will receive more information about the company during the recruitment process.
Job Responsibilities
In the role as a HiL Test Engineer Consultant you are responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining Hardware-in-the-Loop test environments to validate automotive systems, ensuring the reliability and performance of electric drive units (EDU).
This role involves developing and maintaining HiL, creating test cases, automating test execution, and analyzing results to improve system quality. Everyone in the team collaborates closely with software, hardware, and system engineers to develop robust validation frameworks. They also contribute to continuous improvements in testing methodologies and toolchains.
Design and develop HiL test systems for validation of automotive powertrain components.
Create, implement, and automate test cases for system validation and verification.
Develop and maintain test scripts, models, and real-time simulations.
Analyze test results, report issues, and collaborate with development teams to resolve defects.
Integrate HiL systems with software components for comprehensive testing.
Ensure compliance with industry standards and best practices for automotive testing.
Maintain and enhance test automation frameworks for increased efficiency.
Troubleshoot HiL hardware and software to ensure optimal functionality.
Support root cause analysis of failures and assist in system debugging.
Document test procedures, results, and improvements for knowledge sharing.
Education, Experience, and Personal Characteristics
MSc within Electrical Engineering, Computer Science or similar
Minimum of 5 years experience in HiL Development and Software testing, with a preference for automotive experience.
Documented expertise in setting up and maintaining HiL test environments (e.g., dSPACE, NI, Vector VT).
You are on a proficiency level in scripting languages like Python, MATLAB, or CAPL for automating test cases.
You are fluent in English and if you have a knowledge of Mandarin, Swedish or German it is a plus.
As a person you are excellent with details and a real problem solver with a creative mind-set. In parallel you are a great relationship builder and can naturally take on a leadership role when needed. We take it for granted that you are self-motivated enough to take ownership and drive your area with proactiveness and successful completion. Collaboration is key for us so you are a true team player with strong communication skills. To thrive in this role you are structured enough to manage multiple tasks and at the same time enjoy the fast moving pace and changes that comes with joining a growth company!
Other Information
Start: According to agreement Location: Gothenburg Salary: According to agreement We use a competency-based method in all recruitment processes to ensure unbiased selection. We also work with ongoing selection, which means that we'll take down the job ad when enough candidates have reached the final steps of the process.
If you are considered for the position, we will contact you for an initial interview. Regardless of whether you proceed in the process or not, you will receive feedback on your application.
If you have questions about the role or about your application, you are welcome to contact Navid Parsa who is in charge of the recruitment process on navid.parsa@bravura.se
or 070 - 434 17 71.
We recommend that you submit your application immediately as we make a continuous selection.
