HIL System Test Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Örebro Visa alla datajobb i Örebro
2026-06-26
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Örebro
, Arboga
, Karlskoga
, Nacka
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a technically advanced environment where software quality is critical for complex industrial machines used in material handling and drilling. In this role, you will work close to product development and verification, helping shape how systems are tested in HIL environments and how test strategies are translated into reliable automated flows.
You will be part of a setting where mechanics, drivetrain, hydraulics, and electrical systems come together, which means your work will have a clear impact on both product quality and release confidence. This is an exciting opportunity for you if you enjoy combining test automation, simulation, and system-level thinking in a role with real technical depth.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and improve automated test methods for HIL environments using Python/Pytest, NI Veristand, and Vector CANalyzer.
You will review and analyze requirement specifications to ensure test strategies are aligned with system needs.
You will create test plans, test specifications, and reports that make results clear and actionable.
You will drive continuous improvements in test automation and test efficiency.
You will support software releases for machines within material handling and drilling.
You will identify, document, and report defects and issues discovered during testing.
You will work with plant models to simulate mechanics, drivetrain, hydraulics, and electrical systems.
You will collaborate with teams across functions to strengthen verification, validation, and overall product quality.
RequirementsA B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
Minimum 2 - 5 years of relevant work experience.
Programming skills, preferably in Python.
Experience from product development, verification, and validation.
A strong focus on testing and quality assurance.
Fluency in English, spoken and written.
Nice to haveFamiliarity with communication interfaces such as CAN Open and CAN J1939 for real-time systems.
Proficiency in Python programming.
Experience with Vector CANalyzer and/or NI Veristand.
Knowledge of Swedish.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7978183-2073363". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Örebro Station (visa karta
)
703 42 ÖREBRO Jobbnummer
9981160