HIL/SIL tester for future assignments

We at Adecco Tech are looking for HIL and SIL Testers for future assignments with our clients. This is a proactive advertisement aimed at helping you find a position that matches your skills and desired career path. Are you ready to work on innovative projects and contribute to our clients ' success by ensuring top-quality software? Then this might be the right opportunity for you!
About the Role:
As an HIL/SIL Tester, you will play a key role in ensuring development and testing. Your ability to be proactive and detail-oriented will be crucial in detecting and fixing any bugs and errors before they reach end users. Your work will shape the future IT landscape and contribute to creating a seamless user experience. By submitting your expression of interest, you allow us to consider your profile when searching for candidates for consulting assignments within your specific professional field. We will then be able to contact you when we receive an assignment that matches your profile. Since we collaborate with many attractive companies that rely on us for their staffing needs, there is also a chance that you will be contacted regarding positions that never reach the open market.
As this is a proactive advertisement for future assignments, the tasks may vary. As an application consultant, your main tasks may include:
• Thorough test planning, design, and execution to ensure software functionality and performance.
• Tracking and documenting bugs and errors with detailed reports to the development team.
• Automation of test processes to improve efficiency.
• Technical advice to both clients and internal teams on best practices in testing.
• Keeping up to date with industry trends to offer innovative testing solutions.
Please note that this advertisement is an expression of interest for future Tester assignments. We continuously receive inquiries from clients and look forward to establishing contact with you if you are interested in taking on new challenges.
About You:
We are looking for someone who is methodical, analytical, and detail-oriented. You are comfortable working both independently and as part of a team with colleagues. Depending on the assignment, specific requirements may vary, but generally, we see that you have the following qualifications:
• Solid experience in software and hardware testing and quality assurance.
• Experience in HIL/SIL testing.
• Competence in testing tools and methodologies.
• Experience in automated testing.
• Ability to create clear and detailed test cases.
• Good communication skills to report tests and results.
• Post-secondary education in IT or a related field.
Contact Information:
Do you have any questions or concerns? Do not hesitate to contact our recruiter, Sima Bahho, via Sima.Bahho@adecco.se
For questions about registration, reach out to Adecco 's Candidate Support via info@adecco.se
