High Volume Quality Engineer, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2026-07-16
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Now you have the chance to work as a Manufacturing Quality Engineer in a workplace with friendly and high-skilled people. With a culture that values work-life-balance and encourage you to put all your great ideas into reality. Come and join us!
Who is your future team?
The Manufacturing Quality team is part of the Global Manufacturing department at Operations. You will be a part of a team consisting of 11 dedicated co-workers, all responsible for a certain area of our contract manufacturer. Within the team there is different knowledge and areas of responsibility, but we all have the same goal:
To guide and support our engineers and manufacturing partners to select and produce the best possible parts and products at a high and repeatable quality level.
What you'll do here as Manufacturing Quality Engineer?
In this role, you will be responsible for one of our manufacturing partners, maintaining our high level of quality as well as ensuring continuous improvement and handle customer issues. You will also:
Drive continuous improvement activities together with our contract manufacturers
Be part of concept studies and early projects to find new and best solutions for our products
Work closely with both engineers and contract manufacturers to guide and steer, for us to have the best possible set up for manufacturing of our products
Be part of a team who prepare and support our manufacturers for the technologies we need for our products
Be third line support to the Product Specialists and aftermarket
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
As a person you are easy to work with and a team player. You are helpful and flexible, knowing what is most crucial and able to prioritize. You know your field of area and have the curiosity of finding new solutions. Good communication skills in English both spoken and written, is required. You enjoy working closely with product development and innovation. We also see that you:
Have 5+ years of relevant work experience including firsthand experience from production environment.
Experience in quality methods and tools as PPAP, Control Plan, 8D, RCA, FMEA, Six Sigma.
Genuine interest in working with quality, risk mitigation and improvements.
Are analytical and can write instructions and processes.
Love sharing your knowledge, and give training both internal and externally.
Are a person that keep yourself updated on developments within your area.
Are Fluent in English, speaking and writing.
In addition to the above, it will be nice if you have/are:
Knowledge about manufacturing processes as plastic injection moulding, sheet metal, die casting, powder coating, PCBA, final assembly.
Knowledge about management systems, ISO9001, ISO14001.
Fluent in Swedish, speaking and writing.
ISO auditor.
Travelling to our manufacturers will demand about 25 days/year.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
Find out more about the position from recruiting manager Daniel Demeter, Manager Manufacturing Quality at +46 46 272 1800
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during the summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible! With that said we want to wish you a fantastic summer! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
10004644