Helpdesk Administrator, Lund

Are you ready to take part in strengthening our Infrastructure & Operations Helpdesk team where the focus is to provide the global Axis organization with daily support within areas like Network, Linux, Windows, cloud or security? Do you want to maintain, manage and develop daily operation and give our consumers an excellent experience? We are now looking for a Helpdesk Administrator to join us in Lund.
Who is your future team?
You will be part of a tight team which have the responsibility of operating the global infrastructure and platforms. We are 7 colleagues in the Infrastructure Helpdesk team, but you will work together with the rest of the IT Infrastructure and Operations department with some 50+ coworkers. We are working with the latest technologies and continuously evaluate new technologies. The IT Operations & Support team, that the Infrastructure Helpdesk team is a part of, is responsible for Axis global infrastructure and you, as our Helpdesk Administrator, will be our first point of contact for our stakeholders. In our department we value helpfulness, professionalism and having fun at work.
What you'll do here as Helpdesk Administrator:
As a Helpdesk Administrator you will play an important role in supporting the organization with a highly available, reliable and secure infrastructure. You will do so by managing incidents, problems, requests and proactively monitor our global infrastructure. Important for the role is to take part in development of how we work both when it comes to processes and how we communicate to our stakeholders. You should have an interest in continuously improve the infrastructure as well as how we work.
Some of the working tasks will be:
* Management and fulfilment of requests.
* Drive and manage Incident Management.
* Coordinate and document Root Cause Analysis.
* Proactive monitoring of the infrastructure using Zabbix and continuously improve the monitoring platform.
* Maintenance of the Infrastructure (patching, upgrades and continuous improvements).
* Hardware setup and configuration.
This role will be located at the office at our HQ in Lund.
Who are we looking for?
You have several years of experience in technical support. You have a good understanding of the importance of Life Cycle Management of Platforms & Infrastructure which means you have been working with maintenance and coordination of activities, like upgrades, patching and requests. You should have great troubleshooting skills and be able to drive incident resolution from start to closure. We think you like to work in a constantly changing environment and self-motivated approach to work and continuous learning. You have strong communication and interpersonal skills and have the ability of turning technical problem statements into a business perspective. We think that you have e passion for technology and understand dependencies within a technical ecosystem. You have a security mindset and you like to take ownership and work together with others to find the best resolutions for Axis!
We'd love to hear that you have:
A technical background in Network, Linux or Windows and that you are passionate about developing your skills in those areas. If you have experience and knowledge in some of the different areas below, we would love to meet you!
* Network administration.
* Linux administration.
* Windows administration.
* Databases.
* Data Center maintenance.
* Virtual environments.
* Cloud services like AWS.
As you will be a vital part of supporting Axis colleagues around the world, you need to have communication skills both in Swedish and English.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
