Health, Safety and Environment Sr. Manager
About the Role: As a CBRE Health, Safety and Environment Sr. Manager, you will be in charge of creating and implementing health, safety, and environmental programs for medium to large-sized clients.
This job is part of the Environment Health and Safety function. They are responsible for organizational programs and procedures to safeguard employees and surrounding communities.
What You'll Do:
* Promote a positive and proactive culture to influence stakeholders, and to ensure compliance.
* Develop, implement, and review playbooks, and procedures. Ensure Health, Safety and Environmental initiatives drive program consistency and efficiency.
* Manage initiatives to meet regulatory, legal, and compliance requirements.
* Track operational and safety risks. Develop and manage complex strategic risk management strategies to avoid potential incidents.
* Monitor injury, illness, and incident reports. Identify and implement ways to reduce risk.
* Work with high-profile stakeholders to identify potential concerns. Troubleshoot and suggest solutions.
* Monitor Health, Safety and Environmental regulatory compliance within the account. Execute strategic solutions that improve and maintain compliance as required.
* Apply a broad knowledge of the business, own discipline, and how own discipline integrates with others to achieve team and departmental objectives.
* Lead by example and model behaviors that are consistent with CBRE RISE values. Influence others to adopt a different point of view while being guided by policies and departmental plans.
* Identify and solve technical and operational problems of complexity.
* Understand and recognize the broader impact across the department.
* Improve and change existing methods, processes and standards within job discipline.
What You'll Need:
* Bachelor's Degree preferred with 5 - 8 years of relevant experience. In lieu of a degree, a combination of experience and education will be considered.
* Additional certifications as required by local authority.
* Ability to lead the exchange of sensitive, complicated, and difficult information, convey performance expectations and handle problems.
* Leadership skills to motivate the team to achieve broad operational targets with impacts on own job discipline, multiple job disciplines, and department.
* In-depth knowledge of Microsoft Office products. Examples include Word, Excel, Outlook, etc.
* Extensive organizational skills and an advanced inquisitive mindset.
About CBRE Group, Inc.
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2024 revenue). The company has more than 140,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves clients through four business segments: Advisory (leasing, sales, debt origination, mortgage serving, valuations); Building Operations & Experience (facilities management, property management, flex space & experience); Project Management (program management, project management, cost consulting); Real Estate Investments (investment management, development). Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. Ersättning
