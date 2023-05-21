Health & Safety (HS) Specialist
2023-05-21
About NKT
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs 4,500 people in more than 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
We know that you freely can choose a job. With us you choose contributing to the green transition.
We offer an unique opportunity to take lead in execution of local implementation and roll-out of global HSE tools, standards and systems in a company that have safety as their prime focus in daily operations!
We're small and agile. Tackling the biggest projects.
Being an Health and Safety (HS) Specialist in Alingsås entails a great influence and responsibility. You will lead efforts to improve the business performance in relation to HS and support with in-depth knowledge of laws, requirements and ISO standards. Consequently, also follow-up and report on KPI's for the site, requesting necessary information to fulfil these assignments and support and inform managers regarding HS issues. You will be the contact person for incident reporting in accordance with NKT global HSE Program for Incidents reporting and investigation. In more detail, your daily tasks will include the following:
* Analyze the statistics regarding work environmental accidents, incidents and illnesses.
* Support tenders and projects for clients.
* Point of contact with work environmental authorities.
* Ensure the OHS steering covers all employees and contractors.
* Perform yearly assessment of the work environmental performance (SAM).
* Propose, prepare and perform common educations to keep and raise HSE conscious culture
* Execute local implementation/ roll-out of Global HSE tools, standards and systems.
* Support the organization in incident reporting in the IA system as IA Specialist
* Maintain the list of laws and binding requirements related to work environment. Support the business with information, interpretation, advise and solutions to ensure legal compliance
* Coordinate the fire safety management
Solid interpersonal skills with an aptitude for building trustful relations
Not only are you influential and flexible in your way of tackling assignments and challenges, you are also probably described by your colleagues as trustful and optimistic about new ideas. Safety is a primary focus and we believe that you will spread this message in a positive manner and pro-actively ensure a safety first culture. Furthermore, we believe that your resume comprises..
* University degree within preferably Health and Safety - or a related field
* Min. 2 years of working experience within health and safety
* Completed BAM training or similar
* Fluency in Swedish and English
* Knowledge within the following: MS Office
* IA - or similar
* Chemsoft - or similar
* Notisum - or similar
Contact and application
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work. Apply with CV and personal letter via the link below, at latest the 21st of May 2023.
Please note that we work with an ongoing selection, meaning that the position can be filled before the last application date.
Tests can occur in our recruitment processes.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager, Name, Title, email or Recruiter, Sara Karlsson, sara.karlsson@nkt.com
, +46 79 102 39 82. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Peter Kjellsson, +46 733 64 21 34
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 73 40 70 243
We look forward to receive your application!
