Head of Total Rewards and PX Operations
2024-08-26
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Head of Total Rewards and PX Operations to join our People Experience team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.
What You'll Do
The Head of Total Rewards and PX Operations will oversee and coordinate critical functions within the company. This role involves managing operations related to People Experience (PX), Compensation & Benefits, and Labour Affairs to ensure seamless organizational performance and employee satisfaction.
You will be part of our People Experience (PX) organization and report directly to the Chief People Officer.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Lead and develop your team, consisting of specialists within Compensation & Benefits, Labour Affairs and PX Operations - Build a data-driven decision-making and business analytics culture, helping the business find the right indicators (KPIs) to support strategic directions - Lead and support organizational development and design projects, within the areas of responsibility, that improve people processes, structures, measures, and accountabilities - Ensure quality execution through a hands-on approach to the design and delivery of organizational projects
Responsibilities within the team:
PX Operations
- Oversee contracts, payroll, and time management - Manage HRIS systems - Coordinate employee relocation processes and manage immigration requirements. - Establish and maintain preboarding and offboarding routines
PX Data and Metrics Analysis
Compensation & Benefits
- Develop and maintain corporate policies, frameworks, and guidelines for total compensation, benefits, job architecture, and executive compensation
Labour Affairs
- Address Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBA) and manage all aspects of labour affairs, including working hours and union relations - Manage employee pensions and insurance programs
Work environment
- Ensure a positive social and organizational work environment through effective policy implementation and employee support
Skills & Requirements
- University degree in Human Resources, Business Administration or other related fields - +5 years of experience in the PX Operations/Comp & Ben/Labour Affairs field - Good knowledge in English, both written and verbal - Experience from a start-up or fast-paced environment - You have excellent leadership capabilities but still enjoy picking up operational topics - Strong interpersonal and communication skills to manage stakeholders on various levels and drive change initiatives - Excellent analytical, strategic planning and organizational skills - Enjoy teamwork and are prestige-less - Proactive, self-motivated individual. Highly organized and drives result - Strong interest in digitalization initiatives
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
