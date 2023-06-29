Head of Threat Hunting
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-06-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
We, at Enterprise IT Security, are on a mission to secure the IT journey for the Volvo Group. We work closely together with stakeholders across several Business Areas (BAs), Truck Divisions (TDs), and Group Functions (GFs). While the BAs are responsible for driving the business, the TDs provide research, development, purchasing, manufacturing, and assembly. Within Volvo Group, the GFs own the Group agenda, provide strategic direction, and have global responsibility in group-wide functions such as IT, legal, compliance and security.
With Enterprise IT Security, you will be part of Group Digital & IT (Group Function). A global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. Enterprise IT Security (EITS) works in close collaboration with both Group Security function and security functions within TD's, BAs and GFs. Together we work to build a security posture that is best in class.
Job Summary:
The Head of Threat Hunting will be responsible for leading a group of professional threat hunters operating with an assumed breach mentality. The team will develop and hunt for cutting edge threat scenarios relevant to a global enterprise organization. The objective is to identify threats early in their attack cycle. The Head of Threat Hunting will work closely with other members of the CDC management team, such as the Head of Global Security Operations Centers (SOC) and Incident Response (IR) and the Head of Threat Intelligence, to ensure that threat hunting is aligned with broader cybersecurity goals and objectives. Further the team should align with TD, BA and GFs and capture input for threat hunting activities relevant to their respective areas.
Main Responsibilities:
Develop and lead a team of professional threat hunters to identify hypotheses and scenarios for manual and automated analysis.
Present findings to detection teams to influence the build out of SOAR runbooks and processes.
Develop and implement strategies and processes for threat hunting that meet the needs of the organization and align with broader cybersecurity objectives.
Collaborate with other teams, such as the SOC and threat intelligence, to integrate threat hunting into broader cybersecurity operations.
Continuously monitor and analyze data to identify trends and patterns that can inform threat hunting activities.
Work with the SOC to prioritize and escalate threats and incidents identified through threat hunting.
Provide guidance and mentorship to threat hunting team members to support their professional development.
Establish and maintain relationships with external partners, such as vendors and industry organizations, to support the organization's threat hunting activities.
Ensure that all threat hunting activities comply with industry best practices, legal and regulatory requirements, and internal policies and standards.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Security, or a related field.
7+ years of experience in threat hunting or a related field, with a focus on cybersecurity.
Proven experience in leading a team of professional threat hunters.
Strong knowledge of threat hunting strategies and processes, as well as relevant tools and technologies.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify and resolve complex technical issues.
Familiarity with cybersecurity concepts and technologies.
Ability to work independently and manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7925784