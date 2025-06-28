Head of Service & Technical Support to Excillum!
Do you want to work in an exciting role at the company behind the world's most advanced industrial X-ray source? Built on cutting-edge, patented research, Excillum has not only pushed the boundaries of physics but also developed and delivered products that have transformed how both the industry and academia view X-ray sources. Excillum is now in an exciting phase, continuing the industrialization of the company. To take the next step, they are now strengthening their team with a Head of Service & Technical Support. Would you like to be part of a company with a humble and supportive work culture, where you'll have the opportunity to lead service, support, and aftermarket operations in a world-leading company? Then Excillum is the place for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Excillum designs, develops, and manufactures X-ray sources used for quality assurance in industries such as semiconductor, electronics, and battery manufacturing. Other applications include drug development and research in fields like biology, medicine, and materials science. Excillum has customers across Europe, Asia, and the United States. Today, approximately 20% of Excillum's customers are industry-based, while the remaining are within academia. As part of the company's continued industrialization journey, you will play a key and central role in leading and developing a team of six team members. The team you will lead is responsible for service, technical training, and technical support, and you will have overall responsibility for driving development in these areas.
The role also involves close collaboration with the rest of the organization to align on service, support, and aftermarket strategies. You will work with stakeholders across the company, including senior management, electronics and software experts, researchers, production, marketing, and sales. You will report to the COO and are also part of the management team for R&D, Supply Chain, and Service. Excillum's headquarters are located in Kista, Sweden, with both labs and production facilities on-site - giving you the opportunity to work closely with the products being developed.
A few words from your future manager
"Hi! My name is Göran, and I've been the COO at Excillum since January 2025. What attracted me to Excillum was that we are a world-class Swedish company - both in terms of the technology we develop and the people who work here. We're on an exciting and challenging journey, and for me, it's important to build a culture where everyone feels empowered to take responsibility, contribute ideas, and help shape our direction. I'm truly impressed by the level of expertise and drive within our team, and that makes me both humble and excited about what lies ahead!"
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
You will take on a broad role, with responsibility for both leading and developing individuals as well as overseeing the overall performance of the team. You will ensure that the right competencies are in place to meet business goals, allocate responsibilities within the team, and act as a role model by actively contributing to and shaping the company culture - driving results and fostering engagement in a complex and ever-changing environment.
In this role, you will:
• Support and lead the team with clear goals, efficient processes, appropriate tools, and relevant training.
• Develop and implement processes to ensure quality and reliability in service delivery, technical training, and customer support.
• Work closely with R&D to further develop existing products and develop new ones.
• Collaborate closely with Sales and Product Management to develop service contracts and aftermarket offerings.
• Lead projects and initiatives within the line organization.
• Act as system owner for tools within the function according to the QMS, ensuring compliance with company processes, policies, and quality standards.
• Secure the department's ways of working and ensure relevant parts of the QMS fulfill ISO standards.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
This is a role for someone with both experience and a strong drive to lead and develop employees in a global environment where company culture is highly valued. You are a results-oriented individual with the ability to set clear goals, communicate effectively, and confidently express ideas - while also actively listening to foster constructive dialogue where diverse perspectives, interests, and ways of thinking are welcomed. You also bring experience and a strong ability not only to maintain existing processes, but to shape, drive, and implement change within service and support functions in a company working with complex technology. In addition, you have strong business acumen and excel at building and developing collaborations - both with external customers and partners, and internally across the organization.
You also have:
• A university degree (BSc or MSc) in mechanical engineering, electronics, mechatronics, or a similar field
• Experience in a similar role where you have driven, developed, and implemented service and support processes in a technically complex environment
• Leadership experience
• Excellent English skills
It's a plus if you also have:
• Proficiency in Swedish
Other information
• Start: According to agreement
• Work extent: Fulltime
• Location: Kista in Stockholm, Sweden
• This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from Excillum that all questions regarding the position are handled by Academic Work.
• Contact information: Senior Recruitment Consultant Johanna Sörell, johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
• Our selection process is ongoing and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• In-depth-interview with Academic Work + personality & problem solving test
• Interviews with Excillum
• References + decision
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Excillum on their website: https://www.excillum.com/
