Head of Service Excellence, Volvo Buses
Position Description
Join us to accelerate the transformation towards digital services and solutions
In Volvo Buses, our vision is to become the most desired and successful provider of sustainable people transport solutions driving value creation through innovation, partnerships and people. Growing services and solution sales is a major contributor to reach Volvo Buses' vision and ambitions for 2030. We are now accelerating our efforts in digital services and solutions. Want to be part of our journey?
This will be us - your colleagues in Connected Services.
Connected Services is a new function within Volvo Buses with the global responsibility for connected services and solutions over the life cycle. In close cooperation with our customers and stakeholders, Connected Services are responsible for defining, developing, and delivering world class connected services for sustainable people transport solutions. The aim is to accelerate speed and quality in bringing value to the business and customers.
We are now looking for a colleague to head up a newly established function within Connected Services named Service Excellence and join our Consumer Services management team. We are looking for a leader who is passionate about people, services and solutions and who wants to make a difference for our exiting journey ahead.
This is how you make an impact
As Head of Service Excellence, you will develop and lead a high performing team within context of services maintenance, operations, and follow up. Evolve the process for way of working and implementation of services.
Develop strategy of service execution and follow-up for efficient roll-out and excellent customer experience of existing offer.
Lead the work of mapping the challenges and opportunities, as well as plan for the solutions based on understanding of the customer and business values and needs
Evolve the processes for optimal and efficient service maintenance, operations and follow up and use of our common platform services in commercial offers
Be part of the leadership team within Connected Services and work with strategic task in how to increase our efficiency and evolve our way of working for go to market with connected services.
Be an ambassador for the Digital Services & Solutions culture
Who are you?
We believe the successful candidate has experience from working in the digital services area as well as broad experience in leadership. Business mind-set, personal credibility and integrity are crucial personal characteristics. You are organized and able to manage multiple tasks simultaneously and a leader that effectively lead and support the team to ensure that our digital service being offered is maintained, operated, and followed up on in a successful and efficient manner. You have a passion for people, customer value and business success. Your personality is your major reason for success, but we think you also have:
Many years of experience as leader in an international environment
Strong customer focus
Excellent presentation and communication skills
Fluent in English - both written and spoken
Are you curious and have questions? Call us!
What can we offer you?
You will be part of a team that creates great results through awesome people, strong relationships, and a high-performance culture. We want to set a new standard for user experience, speed to market and customer value. We will do this through modern leadership, people in focus and a true passion to really make a difference. We who work in this team have a lot of fun, are great collaborators and we all consider ourselves as leaders of our work and owners of our results.
For more information, please contact Emelie Ågren, Head of Connected Services +46 76 553 50 40
