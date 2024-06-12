Head of Sales
2024-06-12
About NA-KD
Working for NA-KD is not just another step in your career. It is a leap into the unknown. A new adventure that can take you anywhere. Because just like you, we're on a journey to bigger and better things. We are constantly evolving and improving. For you, this means that no day is the same as the one before. But also, that there will be endless opportunities to take charge of your future and build the life you want for yourself. And no matter what that looks like - we will support you along the way.
About the role
As Head of Sales, you will be responsible for overseeing all sales activities through various channels, including but not limited to e-commerce and B2B. You will develop and implement strategies to drive sales growth in both the short and long term, continuously updating and optimizing the company to maximize revenue. This broad and hands-on role requires a deep understanding of the company brand and the ability to package and communicate commercial offerings in a way that sets NA-KD apart from the competition. We are looking for someone with experience in a similar role within the industry, who is highly motivated and eager to learn and innovate. You must be willing to roll up your sleeves and lead by example, with the ability to drive your own processes independently as well as manage your team.
Assume full ownership of sales figures and manage budget responsibilities
Develop and implement channel strategies and budget allocations
Engage in both tactical and operational tasks, maintaining a hands-on approach to achieve sales targets
Lead and manage teams within performance marketing, online merchandising, B2B sales, sales coordinator and web analyst
Hold strategic and commercial responsibility for ensuring that all teams under your leadership drive sales towards set goals
Drive the brand's offerings in alignment with its tone of voice and understanding of the target audience
Collaborate closely with other departments, fostering cross-functional cooperation to ensure cohesive and effective sales strategies
Develop and maintain key relationships with stakeholders to enhance sales performance and achieve business objectives
Utilize data-driven insights to continuously optimize sales strategies and improve overall performance
Stay current with market trends, competitor activities, and industry developments
About you
To succeed in the role of Head of Sales, we require someone with extensive experience and a forward-thinking, business-oriented mindset within commercial sales. You should naturally prioritize results, possess strong data and analytical skills, and exhibit excellent interpersonal abilities with a proven track record of successfully building and leading teams. You thrive in maintaining a balance between attention to detail and a strategic overview, and you have a passion for staying ahead of digital advancements, embracing new methodologies, and leveraging cutting-edge tools. We also prefer if you meet the following qualifications:
Proven experience and success in driving sales, preferably within the digital industry
Broad knowledge in customer journeys onsite, online merchandising, conversion, performance, marketplace
Leadership experience, such as personnel responsibility and team lead
Proven experience in optimizing traffic, maximizing customer acquisition
Proven experience in short- and long-term sales budgeting
Experience in pricing strategies
NA-KD offers
At NA-KD, you have the opportunity to take on a significant role in a company experiencing exciting change. You join a young and modern company where you will embark on an exciting journey in an expansive and dynamic phase. You become part of a team with a forward-thinking mindset, where everyone contributes to success through collaboration.
Placement & start
The position is located at the office in Gothenburg. Placement will be made by agreement, preferably as soon as possible.
Contact & application
If you have any questions about the position, you are warmly welcome to contact Zophia Karlsson at zophia@ecommercerecruit.se
.
We conduct ongoing selection work and encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible to ensure it is included in the process. We look forward to receiving your application with great interest!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-09
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
E-commerce Recruit Nordic AB
