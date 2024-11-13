Head of QA
2024-11-13
Atos
Do you thrive on making an impact, leading teams, and driving quality initiatives? At Atos Medical, we are looking for an experienced Head of QA to lead our quality assurance efforts at our Hörby site and play a crucial role in shaping our QA strategy as we continue to integrate with Coloplast.
About the Role
In this position, you will set the direction for quality assurance at our Hörby site while ensuring compliance and driving continuous improvement. You will lead a dedicated team of 13 professionals, working closely with our Site Director and maintaining a dotted-line collaboration with Coloplast's Global Quality leadership. This is a strategic, hands-on role where you will contribute to both the site's quality operations and broader organizational goals.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and develop a team of 13 skilled QA professionals, ensuring their growth and engagement.
Drive and maintain the Quality Management System (QMS), including external audits, CAPA and nonconformity processes.
Act as the main point of contact for regulatory bodies and manage compliance with notified body requirements.
Oversee quality performance metrics (QPI) and ensure alignment with Coloplast's global QA strategies.
Support integration activities, ensuring smooth QMS transitions in line with Coloplast's standards.
Provide strategic input to the site's management team and influence key decisions related to quality assurance.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align QA initiatives with business and operational objectives.
Engage in and lead internal audits, quality projects, and continuous improvement initiatives.
About You
You are a pragmatic, results-oriented leader who thrives in dynamic environments. You excel at switching between the helicopter perspective and a hands-on approach, knowing when to dive into details and when to rely on your team of experts. With strong stakeholder management skills, you build solid relationships and guide your team through change with a structured approach.
Qualifications & Experience
Degree in engineering, pharmaceutical science, or a related field.
Proven experience as a people leader in a regulated industry.
Experience in a strategic role with exposure to quality assurance or quality control.
Strong business acumen, with the ability to navigate both operational and strategic challenges.
Excellent communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus).
What We Offer
At Atos Medical, we offer more than just a job-we offer a chance to make a real difference in people's lives. You will join a dynamic and growing team that values collaboration and continuous improvement.
Additionally, we provide:
Wellness grants
Lunch benefits via Epassi
Reduced working hours, parental leave supplements and insurance coverage through collective agreements
With a focus on professional growth, we believe in hiring for potential and training for skills. At Atos Medical, you'll have the support to succeed and thrive in a collaborative, purpose-driven environment.
Interested?
If this sounds like the next step in your career, we would love to hear from you! A personal letter is optional, as we have included a few targeted questions for you to answer instead.
For more information about the position, please contact hiring manager Henrik Heringslack @ henrik.heringslack@atosmedical.com
Last day of application is December 4. We will review applications continuously teherfor the position can be filled before last application date, so don't hesitate to apply.
