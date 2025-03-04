Head of Project & Portfolio Management
2025-03-04
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
About the Role
Are you a strategic leader with a proven track record in project and portfolio management?
Do you have the vision to align projects with organizational goals, lead high-performing teams, and drive business transformation?
We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Head of Project and Portfolio Management to lead and elevate our project management function.
This role requires a driven, collaborative, and strategic leader for the Project & Portfolio Management team.
The responsibilities include driving SML project execution and project portfolio governance, ensuring alignment with SML strategic priorities, budgets, and resource capacity. This leader will oversee a team of project and portfolio managers, ensuring alignment between business objectives and project investments, and fostering a culture of execution excellence.
The role offers flexible locations in Gothenburg, Greensboro, Lyon, Gent, and Curitiba.
Key Responsibilities
* Lead and manage the Project and Portfolio Management Team, overseeing both project managers and portfolio managers.
* Oversee and ensure successful delivery of Service Market Logistics high-value, complex projects and portfolio.
* Drive best practices in project management methodologies, being the Center of Excellence for Project management in SML, securing competence development, global standards, and ways of working in the project management community in SML.
* Develop, implement, and optimize processes for resource management, risk management, and performance tracking.
* Partner with senior leadership to align project and portfolio strategies with organizational goals.
* Foster a culture of collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement within the project management team.
* Manage budgets, timelines, and reporting for all key projects and the complete portfolio.
* Champion change management strategies to enhance project adoption and business impact.
* Lead, mentor, and develop a team of project and portfolio managers, fostering a high-performance team spirit and a culture of care.
Drive continuous improvement by identifying skill gaps, providing coaching, and promoting professional development.
What We Are Looking For
We are looking for a dynamic leader with proven experience in managing large, complex portfolios and leading project management teams.
You will bring strong leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to influence and collaborate effectively across all levels. Your deep understanding of project management methodologies and portfolio management best practices will be essential to driving successful outcomes.
With exceptional problem-solving skills and a track record of overcoming obstacles, you will thrive in managing and prioritizing competing demands in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment.
Your experience in change management will allow you to guide teams through transformation seamlessly, while your knowledge of Lean principles and Continuous Improvement methodologies (VPS (Volvo Performance System) experience is a plus) will contribute to optimizing processes and driving efficiency. You will be able to engage with senior stakeholders, influence decision-making, and drive results in a complex, constantly evolving setting. A master's degree or equivalent in a related field is required, along with proficiency in English.
If you are an energetic leader eager to drive transformation and unlock the full potential of services within the Volvo Group, we would love to hear from you!
Volvo Group Kontakt
Maria Westermark 0729707062
