Head of Product Unit Giraffe AMB and Arthur
2024-12-12
Do you imagine a career that constantly stretches your limits and offers you an opportunity to work with the technologies of the future together with customers and key stakeholders? We are looking for our next Head of PU Giraffe AMB and Arthur organisation.
Your role
As head of the Giraffe AMB and Arthur Unit you will be responsible for the unit's; profitability, product development, project execution, strategies, budgets and long- and short-term goals for the portfolio within Your responsibility. The unit consists of product design, project management, product management, business development and supporting functions. As the head of the Giraffe AMB and Arthur you will lead a management team consisting of PMO manager, Design manager, Product manager and other stakeholders -like M&S, Quality, and more- to support You in reaching the short- and long-term targets.
As the unit head you will have an important role towards our customers and to participate in close cooperation in Saab programs, both to win more business and to execute efficiently.
You will be part of Business Unit Surface Sensor Solutions in Saab, Surveillance. This position is part of the Surface Sensor Solutions Management Team. Business area Surveillance provides efficient solutions for safety and security, for surveillance and decision support, and for threat detection and protection. The portfolio covers airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, combat systems and command, control and communication solutions.
Your profile
To be successful in this role, we expect you to demonstrate a very strong drive, collaboration skills, professionalism, commitment, and ability to motivate and enthusiasm your employees. You are a confident communicator leading by values, visions and goals. You believe that our behaviours are crucial for our chances to achieving our goals. You are a strong leader and promotor for our Surveillance Together As One culture.
* You must have the ability to create and implement strategies to secure both growth and profit and have the ambition to reach beyond the business plan targets
* Ability and passion to drive a complex, high-tech organization with highly skilled people with focus on customer deliveries
* Financial management, budget processes & control
* Product vision to keep us at the high-end and to relevant for our customers' needs
* Ability to establish and maintain a strong network of customers, local industrial partners and other relevant sources of information and influence
* Sets high expectations for yourself and the organization and is highly autonomous and self-directed
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive trouble shooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
