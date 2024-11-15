Head of Product Support
Mavenoid is hiring an enthusiastic Head of Product Support who wants to make a difference at a startup shaping the fast-growing product support industry. In this role, you will play a pivotal role in supporting our customers. You'll report directly to our Head of Customer Success to handle tickets, support chats, and technical escalations, ensuring top-notch, high-quality customer support. In this role, you'll collaborate with cross-functional teams, manage the ticket queue, and contribute to product improvement processes as we continue to scale.
Responsibilities
Accelerate user adoption through education and training, e.g. design a world-class user training program, create product tutorials, run live training sessions, and train colleagues to run them too
Enable self-service by creating content inside and outside of the product, e.g. create a quick start guide, a knowledge base, feature documentation, and workflow videos
Help customers and colleagues with varying technical and non-technical backgrounds (software developers, product managers, solution engineers, data scientists, customer success managers, etc.) diagnose bugs, handle technical issues, and extend the Mavenoid platform for individual use cases and integrations with other services
Deliver technical support and guidance on the Mavenoid product suite to internal and external customers with a focus on resolving complex issues efficiently via any and all communication channels, including email, instant messaging, and video calls or screenshares
Be a technical resource for the sales engineering team to best understand how to use Mavenoid's capabilities to demonstrate value to prospective customers, including joining pre-sales calls to show custom demos and answer product questions
Be a technical resource for new hires who work with customers and the product, helping them learn to be effective and efficient with Mavenoid and understand what tools are at their disposal to help their customers
Investigate, analyze, and reproduce reported product issues, providing the customer with workarounds where possible and filing clear and actionable bug reports and improvement requests for the product team
Automate and create SOPs and checklists for repetitive workflows
Work autonomously and collaboratively with the Engineering and Customer Success teams to develop and iterate on our foundational Support processes to ensure they meet the needs of the business as it grows and evolves
Document Product Support processes and train new team members on them
Maintain and administer the support help desk system, tracking issues and ensuring that SLAs are met
Provide insights based on support traffic to other parts of the organization, including helping Customer Success understand their customers' needs and helping the product team understand feature usage and impact of issues and design decisions
Requirements
Extensive experience (5+ years) working in technical product support for web-based SaaS products
Experience leading a technical product support team, especially an international one
Experience working in a startup environment
Experience working remotely in a distributed team spanning multiple time zones
Ability to communicate and collaborate closely with software engineers, product managers, and customer success managers
Extremely strong written and verbal communication skills and the ability to express complex ideas clearly and succinctly
Ability to dig in on even the most unclear support requests from customers, disambiguating and zeroing in on the real problem and providing the solution the customer needs, not necessarily the one they first ask for
Ability to put customers at ease and make them feel heard and valued
Fluency in English to best support international customers
An understanding of web technologies and experience reading, writing, and debugging HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
An understanding of relational databases and experience reading, writing, and debugging SQL
An understanding of web-based APIs and experience reading, writing, and debugging API calls and integrations
Experience working with and administering ticketing systems such as Zendesk or JIRA
Familiarity with CRM systems such as HubSpot or Salesforce
An enjoyment for challenging puzzles and a flexible and creative approach to problem-solving
Eagerness to learn, explore new problems and technologies, and take risks to make a big impact
Ability to thrive in a remote environment with colleagues in multiple time zones, including curiosity, proactive communication, and self-driven initiative, prioritization, and time management
Comfort with change, especially in a high-growth startup environment, including the ability to navigate ambiguity and willingness to ask for help to meet priorities and deadlines.
