Head of Process & List Management
2023-12-15
Are you passionate about Anti-Financial crime, Sanctions, and protecting the bank from Sanctions risks?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Contribute actively to the important and ongoing Sanctions prevention journey.
• Work with and develop a wide range of sanctions related topics and processes, including more advanced matters regarding process and list management as well as complex case handling.
• Work within a multinational team of sanctions fighters with a can-do-attitude and a transparent atmosphere.
• Contribute to the overall goals of Group Sanctions Management and development within the Sanctions space.
• Lead and coach a team of competent and driven colleagues.
What is needed in this role:
• Deep understanding of financial crime and sanctions risk.
• Experience from list management as well as familiarity with various sanctions lists, legal requirements, and regulations specific to different industries and sectors.
• Comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the Bank's Policies, Instructions, Standards, and risk apatite.
• Deep and nuanced understanding of international and domestic sanctions regulations as well as extensive knowledge on how to incorporate sanctions in practice based on different sanctions lists.
• Understanding of the technical side of implementing sanctions, including but not limited to, understanding of relevant data, data analysis, and interpretation of the data in relation to relevant sanctions lists.
• Experience from coordinating IT related projects, operational activities, quality assurance, and model validation within sanctions.
• Experience from impact assessment within sanctions screening tools/systems at a large bank or financial institution.
• Leadership experience from managing teams within financial crime, preferably within Sanctions.
• Ability to manage multiple high-priority issues at the same time and work at a fast pace, without compromising the quality.
• You are a team player who is eager to learn and want to make a positive impact.
• Strong communication skills both orally and in writing. Great presentation skills and experience in efficiently communicate findings to senior management, regulators, and other stakeholders.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
• .become part of our dedicated team who excels in sanctions process and list management. We deliver high standard measures regarding sanctions prevention and investigation, while making sure we are compliant with the current legislation. In AFC, you have the chance to be a part of Swedbank's work against financial crime, especially within the sanctions area. You will work in a motivated team closely integrated and supporting each other as well as working with different business areas in the organization. Working here is about creating value for our customers, our colleagues and society." Patrick Jonshult, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 19.01.2024.
Location: Sundbyberg, Sweden
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Patrick Jonshult, +46 73 082 07 13
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Jonas Nyström, +46 8 585 946 52
We want to inform you
that the recruitment process may be delayed due to Christmas holidays.
We have made our choice regarding
recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or
sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
