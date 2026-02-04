Head Of Isshr
2026-02-04
Explore the exciting world of Geely Holding Group. Over the past three decades of development, Geely Holding Group has transformed into a global innovative technology group engaged in the design, R&D, production, sales, and service of vehicles, powertrains, and key components, as well as mobility services, digital technology, financial services, and education.
Headquartered in Hangzhou, Geely Holding today has a number of invested companies including Lynk & Co, Zeekr, Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, and much more. In Europe Geely Holding is represented by Geely Sweden Holdings located in Gothenburg.
Geely Europe Innovation & Collaboration AB is a shared competence and service center for Geely companies in Sweden and Europe. Providing expertise and support in staff functions such as IT, HR, Legal, Finance, Tax, Real Estate Development and Facility Management.
We are currently seeking a Head of ISSHR to lead our HR Shared Service Center Organization.
Key responsibilities of this position are:
Strategic leadership of ISSHR
Process optimization and automation
Compliance and risk management
Service delivery excellence and customer experience
Data-driven insights and reporting
Stakeholder management
Leadership and development of ISSHR teams
Join Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB and become a valued member of our HR team. Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB is situated within Geely's state-of-the-art innovation campus, Uni3 by Geely, at Lindholmen in Gothenburg.
It's all about you
To succeed in this role, you should have extensive experience in HR SSC, with a proven track record of leading large-scale HR operations functions in multinational organizations.
Other qualifications are:
Extensive knowledge of HR systems, payroll, compliance and best practices in service delivery
Strong command of HRIS, data analytics and automation tools
Proven leadership skills with the ability to influence cross-functional and cross-cultural teams, manage change and build strong relationships with senior stakeholders
Exceptional communication abilities with a focus on simplifying complex operational concepts for a diverse audience
Fluency in Mandarin Chinese and English, both written and spoken, is required for this role.
Personality
We at Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB, highly value individuals who bring an analytical mindset, self-motivation, and strong confidence to our dynamic and adaptable team. Whether working independently or collaboratively, your self-motivation, strong customer service skills, and proactive approach will be highly valued and appreciated. Building and nurturing strong business relationships is a fundamental aspect of our company culture. Embrace the absence of fixed structures and contribute to our vibrant and flexible setting, where your ideas and contributions truly matter.
Where East meets West
We take pride in fostering a truly multicultural environment. There are many different nationalities working in the organization and we encourage everyone's uniqueness to contribute in different ways.
Furthermore, our collaboration with other companies within the Geely sphere establishes a strong sense of unity and companionship.
Office
Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB is situated in Gothenburg at Pumpgatan 1 at Lindholmen, in the vibrant Uni3 by Geely campus. This location serves as a hub for various Geely companies, including Zeekr Tech, Geely Design, and Lynk & Co as well as other external tenants. The main building houses Geely's Swedish holding company and group functions. The campus comprises of six architecturally distinct buildings inspired by the elements of wood, fire, earth, metal, and water, combined with the rich heritage of Swedish glass. Within this campus, you'll find a range of facilities, including offices, an auditorium, a design studio, cafes and restaurants, an open courtyard, and even a hotel.
