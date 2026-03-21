Head of GPM Business Development and Strategy
Scania CV AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Södertälje Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Södertälje
2026-03-21
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Head of GPM Business Development & Strategy, Group Product Management (GPM)
At TRATON Group, we believe that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. Together with our brands we can make the future of transportation more sustainable - Let 's make a difference together.
The TRATON AB office, located in Södertälje, consists of experienced colleagues with various backgrounds and nationalities from all TRATON Group brands. We enjoy solving strategic problems cross functional and cross brand in the TRATON Group. We strive for a climate where opinions and knowledge are openly shared within and between teams and we welcome new ideas in order to create dynamic synergies.
With its brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus and International, TRATON Group is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. Its offering comprises light-duty commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. At TRATON, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation. Find out more: www.traton.com
Role Summary
This senior leadership role sits within TRATON Group's Group Product Management (GPM) organization and reports directly to the Head of GPM. Based in Södertälje, Sweden, you will operate at the center of TRATON's product strategy agenda, with direct exposure to executive decision-making and group-wide priorities.
As Head of GPM Business Development & Strategy, you serve as a strategic integrator and execution partner, translating direction into coordinated action across brands, functions and regions. You will shape and run the operating model for GPM, ensure governance excellence and elevate the organization's ability to execute on both near-term priorities and long-term strategic shifts, including the transition toward e-mobility.
The role combines strategic leadership with hands-on execution and includes leadership of two teams: Business Development and Strategic Partnerships.
Job Responsibilities
Own and evolve the GPM operating model, including leadership cadence, decision frameworks and OKR/KPI transparency across brands.
Lead governance structures and executive forums, ensuring clear decision-making, follow-up and audit-ready documentation.
Act as a trusted advisor to the Head of GPM, preparing decision materials and enabling high-quality discussions at executive and board-adjacent level.
Drive strategic planning efforts by balancing short-term delivery demands with long-term direction and challenging leadership perspectives when needed.
Design, harmonize, and continuously improve core GPM processes, methods and management systems across TRATON brands and regions.
Lead policy management and ensure alignment with regulatory, privacy and compliance requirements in close collaboration with Legal and Compliance.
Own digital enablement of GPM processes, including business ownership of key systems and tools.
Build and enable strategic partnerships, identifying opportunities where external collaboration accelerates innovation and value creation.
Lead risk management, audit follow-ups, and change initiatives to ensure successful execution of GPM strategy.
Collaborate closely with R&D, Commercial and other key functions in a highly interconnected and high-information-flow environment.
Who You Are
A senior leader with a strong track record operating in complex, global and multi-brand environments.
Experience from TRATON or one of its brands is required.
Experienced in leading leaders and building high-performing teams, with a pragmatic and hands-on leadership style.
10+ years of experience in the automotive or adjacent techno-economic domain.
Deep expertise in governance, operating models, process design, and policy management.
Strong business acumen with the ability to connect strategy, operations, and execution.
Comfortable operating in high-paced environments with short timelines while maintaining strategic perspective.
Skilled at influencing senior stakeholders and navigating executive-level forums with credibility and clarity.
Highly collaborative, with a track record of working cross-functionally and breaking down silos.
Analytical, structured and able to manage complexity with sound judgment.
Strong interpersonal skills with high integrity, discretion and situational awareness.
Master's degree in engineering, business or similar (MBA is a plus).
Fluent in English; German and/or Swedish is expected.
This Is Us
Group Product Management (GPM) is a highly strategic and centrally positioned organization within TRATON, with direct linkage to executive leadership and the Truck Board.
Despite its relatively small size, GPM operates with significant influence - driving product strategy, enabling cross-brand alignment and shaping how TRATON brings future solutions to market. The organization is characterized by high transparency, fast information flows and close involvement in key strategic decisions.
TRATON AB Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. The group also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents.
Application
Your application should include a CV. Important: Upload your CV in English. Please note that we are not able to process any applications sent by email, due to GDPR regulations. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
If you have questions or would like more information about the position, please contact: Hannah Lagerstedt, Talent Acquisition Specialist, hannah.lagerstedt@scania.com
.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-04-05. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://jobs.scania.com/search
Kvarnbergagatan 14A (visa karta
)
151 36 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Traton AB Jobbnummer
9811788