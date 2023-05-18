Head of Electronics, Electromechanics & Autonomous Project Purchasing
2023-05-18
Do you want to make an impact? Supporting the transformation of the transport industry - an industry which is the blood stream of society?
Does the opportunity to make an impact excite you, and are you looking for a career where you grow and learn every day? At Volvo Group Purchasing we shape the world we want to live in, by leveraging our ecosystem of supply network partners to drive prosperity.
Innovation, sustainability, diversity, competitiveness, resiliency, new business models, and digitalization are all key drivers in how we select partners, partners that have the same value based and people centric view of the world as we do here at Volvo Group.
Together we deliver business value to our customers and the Volvo Group.
We are looking for talent with passion, commitment and big ideas who want to make a difference.
Who are we
Supply Network Resiliency & Project Management (SNR&PM) Purchasing is a global organization within Volvo Group purchasing with holistic responsibility over the Product Project portfolio, Volume & Supplier Capacity Planning, Supplier Development and Crisis Management. We deliver customer value via End 2 End product evolution ownership & resilient supply network and we enable the best Performance & Customer Success outcomes while fully coordinated with Volvo Group Technology and Volvo Group Operations and Volvo Brands within efficient governance structure. We have a data-based proactive supply network management as well as a strong reactive capability - driving industry leading performance. We use digitalization to Monitor & Develop our suppliers into Trusted Partners, leading to full transparency and proactive visibility of risks during E2E processes. Supply Network Resiliency & Project Management (SNR&PM) Europe being the Strategic steering line for all SNR&PM purchasing activities within Volvo Group Purchasing, we organize a strong collaboration within SNR&PM network of purchasing teams spread across different sites/regions, and we are also the operational line responsible for SNR&PM Europe business all along specific process steps and areas (Vehicle stream roadmap coordination/product projects/program & supply capacity planning/supply partner development/crisis management).
What we absolutely need you to do?
As Purchasing Head of Electronics, Electromechanics & Autonomous (EEA) Projects, you oversee to lead the development of all electronics, electromechanics and autonomous new products, applications and product modifications working closely with Vehicle Technology ecosystems. You are leading a department gathering Project Managers Purchasing (PMP).
You actively support the Global roll-out & successful implementation of the new way of working in streams (vehicle and technology) by securing the right cross-functional interfaces, securing GTP deliverables and positions.
Other main activities:
Be a member in Supply Network Resiliency & Project Management (SNR&PM) Purchasing Leadership team actively contributing to the development of the department
Be a member of the EEA Purchasing Leadership Team actively contributing to the fulfillment of the delivery of EEA Purchasing objectives
Upon request, you represent Volvo Group Purchasing EEA in cross functional project meetings whenever applicable and secure needed communication with cross-functional teams
Upon request, you may act as the Head of EEA or Head of SNR&PM delegate for projects & technology executive's fora (such as Technology Council but not limited to these forums)
Support preparation and report the EEA related product portfolio in front of GTX Heads & EVP sessions and Product Board.
Contribute to Product Roadmap providing Volvo Group Purchasing inputs (Brands, GTX)
Who are you?
For this role, it is important that you have a strong leadership experience, and an excellent ability to manage stakeholders. You must be business driven, have good communication skills in English and excel in cross-functional work coordination. We also expect you to have the ability to manage diversity and offer opportunities for personal/professional development, as we are a multicultural organization who believe that the best results are accomplished while working together, valuing our differences, and learning continuously.
Reporting to: Head of SNR&PM and Head of EEA, Volvo Group Purchasing
