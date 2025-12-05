Head of EA for Digital Cornerstones & Tech Bets
2025-12-05
Transport is at the core of modern society. At Volvo Group, we're committed to driving prosperity through sustainable transport solutions. As we continue to transform and digitalize, we are seeking a visionary and collaborative Head EA for Digital Cornerstones and Technology Bets to drive the adoption of our digital technology strategies across the domain.
This is a critical global leadership role ideal for someone who believes in the difference digital technology can make and is passionate about making this difference a reality. In this position, you will leverage your deep expertise to translate Volvo Group's digital technology vision into clear, actionable decisions that drive scalable execution across a global, diverse organization.
The Volvo Group is a global company consisting of divisions, business areas and group functions (TDBAGF's). We are currently undertaking a group wide digital transformation. A key shift being the move from IT project to digital product and all that entails.
A key change is our adoption of a group wide domain map, which we use for the governance, orchestration and prioritization of digital investments. The model consists of 5 business domains and 3 technology domains. These span the group and include all relevant TDBAGF's. Each domain represents an end-to-end set of flows that enable clear business outcomes.
As Head EA for Cornerstones and Technology Bets, you will provide digital technology thought leadership and drive the adoption of our digital technology strategies across the domain. You will do this in collaboration with colleagues from across the Digital and IT function and the Volvo Group.
Responsibilities:
Digital Technology Strategy
Responsibility for the creation of digital technology strategies sits with the Head of Architecture, Digital Technology Strategy and Governance.
This will be done in collaboration with you and other key contributors across the Volvo Group.
You are responsible for taking these digital technology strategies, shaping them for the domain and driving their adoption.
• Ensuring we have clear, actionable digital technology strategies adopted across the domain that reflect the choices we must make to meet our business goals.
• Balancing rationalization, modernization and simplification of the digital technology landscape with the adoption of transformative digital technologies.
• Bring clarity about the trade-offs that must be taken and facilitate the decision-making processes.
• Applying emotional intelligence and leadership to navigate complex, and at times challenging, strategic decisions.
You bring clarity, structure, and focus to our strategic direction, translating vision into decisions and actions.
Domain wide roadmaps
• You will be responsible for ensuring that we have the digital technology strategies incorporated into the Domain wide roadmaps
• Being clear on what must happen and by when.
• Driving the discussion and bringing clarity to the tradeoffs that need to happen.
• Working with the other Head EA for Domains to ensure consistency across the Volvo Group.
Who are you?
You are a seasoned digital technology thought leader with a deep understanding of technology that is relevant to the domain. Examples being technologies such as Cloud, Integration, Data, AI and Connectivity.
You are:
• Passionate about the role of architecture in enabling business transformation.
• Experienced in navigating large global organizations and aligning diverse stakeholders.
• Comfortable balancing long-term vision with immediate operational needs.
• You are a strong communicator with high emotional intelligence and influence-based leadership.
• Data-driven and detail-oriented yet always focused on the bigger picture.
• Resilient, pragmatic, and deeply collaborative-able to make progress in ambiguity.
Required Competencies & Experience
• Extensive experience in architecture leadership roles in large, global organizations.
• Deep knowledge and experience relevant to the domain.
• Proven track record in digital technology transformation.
• Experience driving alignment and adoption across cross-functional teams.
• Excellent facilitation and decision-making capabilities.
• Relevant academic degree and complete fluency in English.
What's in it for you?
Be part of a global organization that values innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning. Working with us means engaging in meaningful work that shapes the future of sustainable transport solutions. This is a critical leadership role with global impact, playing a key part in shaping the future of digital technology in a world-class manufacturing organization. If you are ready to make a difference-through clarity, collaboration, and architectural excellence-we'd love to hear from you.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Group Digital & IT is the hub for digital development within Volvo Group. Imagine yourself working with cutting-edge technologies in a global team, represented in more than 30 countries. We are dedicated to leading the way of tomorrow's transport solutions, guided by a strong customer mindset and high level of curiosity, both as individuals and as a team. Here, you will thrive in your career in an environment where your voice is heard and your ideas matter. Så ansöker du
