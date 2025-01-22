Head of Data Product & AI Delivery
Head of Data Product & AI Delivery
A Snapshot of Your Day
In this role, you will lead the Data Catalysts team for Project Execution and Service within the Application Platforms Business, acting as the Digital Partner for key topics with Global Process Owners. You'll shape and implement the Digital Core Functions landscape, from planning to shut down, and manage the Digital budget to enhance business value.
As the Data Catalysts Chapter Head, you'll start your day with a strategic overview of data initiatives, ensuring alignment with business goals. Leading a team of data engineers, scientists, and architects, you'll drive teamwork to deliver impactful, data-driven solutions. You'll supervise key projects, manage partner relationships, and address challenges in data integration, governance, and analytics. Your role involves guiding the team through technical roadblocks, fostering innovation, and ensuring seamless service execution, redefining data into a key asset for decision-making and operational efficiency.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Guide and mentor a high-performing, multi-disciplinary team to deliver valuable data & analytics services.
* Manage data demand, business requirements, and supervise data consumption for efficient service levels.
* Ensure timely, accurate, and comprehensive data reporting according to internal standards.
* Accountable for data product demands from various partners, ensuring timely delivery to optimize value extraction.
* Implement and enforce enterprise data standards, policies, and processes for data lifecycle management and privacy.
* Lead support areas to provide vital materials and services, such as infrastructure and guidelines.
* Inspire and collaborate with partners to shape efficient solutions and achieve objectives.
* Lead a team of 26 data professionals across five countries and develop strategic workforce planning.
What You Bring
* University degree with demonstrated experience as a Line Manager.
* Expertise in Project Execution, Service, CRM, and related E2E processes, with proficiency in project management methods (e.g., GPM, agile) and lean management concepts.
* Experience with cloud technologies, data/analytics solutions, and core digital domains like Digital Strategy, Project Management, Vendor Management, Organizational Change, Data Analytics, and Financial Management.
* Strategic problem solver with a solid ability to implement change, drive transformation, and solve digital problems, acting as a valued partner for global stakeholders.
* Proven track record in guiding intercultural teams, engaging business partners, and embodying SE Values and Leadership Essentials.
* Strong strategic, entrepreneurial, and analytical skills.
* Proficiency in English; German is a plus.
About the Team
In our Business Functions we enable our organization to reach their targets by providing best-in class services and solutions in the areas of Digital, HR, Finance, Real Estate, Strategy & Technology and more. In this role you're close to 2 core areas of our business: Project Execution & Service and gain better insight how our business generates value for our customers!
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, reli... Ersättning
