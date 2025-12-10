Head of Cyber Defence
2025-12-10
Job Description
H&M Group is transforming the way it addresses the continuously evolving and complex cyber security threats and risks. To do this we have a Tech Centre focused solely on managing Cyber Security for all our brands and majority investments.
Within this Cyber Security Tech Centre, we have a Cyber Defence Center (CDC) that is a key security function at H&M Group, which aims to detect and respond to threats to our data or technology systems, 24 x 7. The CDC has 3 teams located both in Stockholm and India, and consists of Cyber Defence Analysts, Attack Surface Reduction Analyst and Cyber Defence Engineers. The CDC also leverages the best-in-class security technology and security providers.
This role reports to the Chief Technology Risk Information Officer (CISO).
Responsibilities:
Lead and manage the Cyber Defence Center, ensuring effective coordination and collaboration among cyber defence teams.
Develop and implement comprehensive cyber security strategies to protect the organization's digital assets.
Provide leadership and technical guidance to managers of cyber defence teams, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.
Enable strong organizational health by making sure that your employees prioritize both deliveries as well as own competence development.
Oversee the identification, assessment, and mitigation of cyber threats and vulnerabilities.
Ensure compliance with relevant cyber security regulations and standards.
Own and manage the cyber incident response and recovery processes, including coordination with stakeholders.
Monitor and analyze cyber security trends and emerging threats to proactively address potential risks.
Collaborate with other departments to integrate cyber security measures into business processes and initiatives.
Prepare and present regular reports on the status of cyber security initiatives to senior management.
Manage the units' budget and monitor its financial effectiveness.
Formal staff responsibility, including salary review, performance dialogues and support in individual development plans and competence needs.
Contribute operationally, where necessary.
Qualifications
Minimum of 10 years of experience in cyber security, with at least 5 years in a leadership role.
Proven track record of managing and leading cyber defense teams.
In-depth knowledge of cyber security frameworks, standards, and best practices.
Strong understanding and a hands-on approach to threat intelligence, risk management, and incident response.
Strong communication experience with demonstrated ability to influence people, even at senior levels, and ability to communicate in a timely and clear way
Ability to coach others in a way that enables them to grow professionally and to increase their performance
Experience setting and handling resource allocation budget.
Experience with handling difficult situations both in uncertain circumstances as well as in employee related matters.
Good at balancing striving for speed, reducing complexity, and focusing on the outcome
Experience in managing complex cyber security projects and initiatives in a global scale
Exceptional leadership skills, with the ability to develop and grow your colleagues in complex environments.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Ability to work under pressure and handle multiple priorities.
Relevant certifications such as CISSP, CISM, or equivalent.
Additional Information
This is a fulltime permanent position. The role is based in our office in London or Stockholm.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-09
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen (visa karta
117 40 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9637540