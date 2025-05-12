Head of Contract Control BU Gripen
2025-05-12
Ready to find your path? Try new things. Share experiences. And discover what you truly enjoy.
Your role
We are growing and looking for a business minded, enthusiastic leader, with strong analytical and communicational skills, who is willing to get involved in and drive improvements within our business and operations at BU Gripen.
Your key responsibilities will be proactively, focusing on the performance of the business within BU Gripen. You will proactively structure and implement processes to successfully meet the demands of controlling support for everything from mega deal contracts to both small and medium seized. Also support the financial reporting of the Business Unit as well as being a financial focal point at the management team of Program and System Management area within the BU. Focus on the performance of the contracts which includes planning, follow up, analyzing and reporting the financials of the contracts and departments.
This includes leading the team of controllers in planning, follow up, analyzing and reporting the financials of the contracts and support and drive the area towards improvements and continuous learning.
We offer you a challenging and varied position within the Gripen system life-cycle business projects. You will:
* Drive and develop the work with monthly reporting, forecasts and budgets.
* Develop working methods to secure appropriate ways of working regarding the financials within the department context
* Drive various improvement initiatives
* Together with your team, be a support to department managers in complex financial matters.
* Be a support to and, act on behalf of, the BU Controller
* Work proactively and contribute to a transparent and inclusive environment
* Leading a team of contract controllers in their day-to-day work
* Provide energy and create commitment within the group, where co-operation and communication are key words
You will work in close cooperation with the BU Controller as well as with other controllers in the Finance function and actively contribute to improvements and progress in various financial processes and systems. There will be a possibility in making your own mark on the role, together with the BU Controller.
Your profile
To be successful and thrive in this role, it is important to have integrity, be able to motivate others and to have analytic and pedagogical ability to understand and explain financial conditions. You work in a systematic, visionary manner towards set targets, and your ability to change when needed is high. You have strong analytical skills, combined with a high level of communicational skills. You have a track record of driving successful improvement initiatives, and you must be inspired by challenges.
Required background and experience:
* You should be business oriented and have basic knowledge of project management.
* Team player with strong leadership skills and experience from leading teams.
* Preferable, you are a graduate from a Business School/University with some years of experience.
* Experience from a project driven environment is an advantage and knowledge in Agresso, Mercur and/or Antura are meritorious.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions, requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Location will be Linköping.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
