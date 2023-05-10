Head of Business Development Group Risk, Stockholm
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Solna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Solna
2023-05-10
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Örebro
, Sundsvall
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced risk professional and have worked with development and implementation of risk frameworks? Then this job might be something for you. Group Risk is looking for a Head of Business Development. In this role you will be responsible for the long-term strategic development of processes, technological infrastructure, and data for all the bank's risk frameworks.
What you will be doing
The CRO Function operates independently from the business and consists of three units, Group Credits, Group Risk and Group Risk Aggregation. Group Risk's main objective is to ensure that all risks inherent in the activities of SEB are identified, assessed, measured, monitored, managed, and reported on in accordance with external and internal rules and international best practices.
As head of Business Development,you will work closely with all parts of Group Risk, especially with department heads and tribe leads. You will have close co-operation with all parts of the Finance, Risk and Compliance domain, especially CIO and architects. You will have managerial responsibility for Group Risk Riga consisting of over 30 risk controllers and quantitative analyst working with the daily market, counterparty, liquidity, credit, and non-financial risk processes. You will report to Head of Group Risk and will be a part of Group Risk Management. You will also be an integral part of Finance, Risk, and Compliance domain and data area.
As a head of Business Development,you will be responsible for the long-term strategic development of processes, technological infrastructure, and data for all the bank's risk frameworks. Among other things you will be working with:
• Setting the development roadmap for all risk frameworks and processes
• Developing common data model for Finance, Risk, and Compliance
• Selecting and further developing relationship and ways of working with vendors and other third parties supporting the part of the bank's risk processes
• Overseeing and further develop the agile development in Risk tribes, especially cross prioritisation
• Implementation of modern risk measurement methodologies
The role requires a deep understanding of agile development and risk management. Experience and understanding from working with data and third parties is essential for this role.
Who are we looking for
You are structured and delivery-focused and you have high integrity and ethical standards. You are proactive and you have a strong track-record of studying and learning new trends and developments. You have several years of experience in risk management both from banking and technology. You have experience and a proven track-record in leading implementations of risk systems and processes. You have deep theoretical and practical understanding of several risk practices. You are a team player with an analytical and strategic mindset with the ability to transform theory into concrete action.
Apply
Since we select candidates continuously, feel free to send in your application today, but no later than 26 of May 2023. If you have questions about the position please contact, Hugo Edhag, hugo.edhag@seb.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
(org.nr 502032-9081)
Stjärntorget 4 (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
SEB Arenastaden Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7759596