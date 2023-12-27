Head of Business Development - Overtone Studios
Epidemic Sound AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epidemic Sound AB i Stockholm
At Epidemic Sound, we make soundtracking content simple and inspiring with unlimited access to music and sound effects. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices all over the world, we are a force of over 500 on a mission to soundtrack the world. Our innovative licensing model paves the way for creators - from YouTubers to small business to the world's most recognizable brands - to use sound to enhance their content while simultaneously supporting artists both financially and creatively. Epidemic Sound music is heard 2 billion times a day on YouTube alone and is recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. Epidemic Sound is backed by EQT, Blackstone, Creandum, Atwater Capital to name a few.
We are now looking for a Head of Business Development to join Overtone Studios, a part of Epidemic Sound!
In your role as Head of Business Development, your responsibilities are:
Identifying, analyzing, and prioritizing business development
Being accountable for and measuring revenues
Managing channel strategy
Collaborating with relevant teams on new opportunities for Overtone
Supporting business development and negotiations
Supporting with analyses and research from time to time
Being on Overtone Studios' leadership team and taking part in strategy development
Contributing to team OKRs to ensure initiatives, processes, and programs are achieved
Requirements for this position are:
Several years of experience in a similar role
Deep level of expertise in sales and partnership strategy
Deep level of expertise in the music and media industry
Deep level of expertise in Audio DSP monetization and deep knowledge of Social Media Platform monetization
High problem-solving and analytical skills - Identifies and solves problems, seeks root causes, and develops and implements practical and timely solutions
Strong communication skills
Excellent multi-tasking and prioritization skills
Equal Opportunity Employer:
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
Application
Do you want to be a part of our fantastic team? Please apply, in English, by clicking the link below. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epidemic Sound AB
(org.nr 556781-0899)
Västgötagatan 2 (visa karta
)
118 27 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8355772