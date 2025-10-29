Head of Business Acquisitions
Intertalents Consulting AB is now recruiting a highly experienced and commercially driven Head of Business Acquisitions within Manufacturing Industry. The position is based in Stockholm, Sweden with a primary focus on acquisitions in the United States.
Short about the Role
As Head of Business Acquisitions, you will play a key role in driving international growth for our clients by identifying, evaluating, and executing acquisitions of manufacturing companies. The main focus will be on the U.S. market, where you will establish strong relationships with business owners, advisors and stakeholders, while also keeping a close eye on opportunities in Europe. This is a senior and highly strategic role where you will be responsible for the full acquisition lifecycle - from deal sourcing to negotiations and closing. The position requires a deep understanding of the manufacturing industry, particularly in automotive, machinery, and industrial parts.
Your Main Responsibilities
Identify, analyze, and evaluate acquisition opportunities within the U.S. manufacturing sector (and selected markets in Europe).
Drive the entire M&A process, including due diligence, company valuation, negotiations, and transaction structuring.
Build and maintain strong relationships with company owners, advisors, and industry stakeholders.
Provide strategic insights and recommendations to management and client stakeholders.
Collaborate with legal and financial advisors to ensure successful execution of acquisitions.
Support post-acquisition integration planning to secure long-term value creation.
Who Are You?
We are looking for a candidate with solid experience from international acquisitions within the manufacturing industry. You are commercially sharp, analytically strong and able to lead complex processes with confidence and integrity. We believe you also have:
10+ years of experience in M&A or business acquisitions within the manufacturing sector
Proven track record in industries such as automotive, machinery, or industrial parts
A Master's degree in business, finance, or engineering. An MBA is a strong advantage.
Strong financial and analytical skills, with hands-on experience in valuations and deal structuring.
A background that includes experience from the United States (professional or academic) .
Fluency in English is required; knowledge of Swedish or other European languages is considered a plus.
Excellent communication and negotiation skills, with the ability to manage cross-cultural interactions.
Application
We conduct interviews on an ongoing basis, so please send in your application as soon as possible. We look forward to hearing from you!
What We Offer
Intertalents Consulting AB offers you the opportunity to work in an entrepreneurial and international environment, supporting clients in expanding their footprint in the U.S. and European manufacturing sectors. You will have a high level of responsibility and influence, with the chance to directly shape the growth journey of our clients.
