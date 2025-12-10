Head of Audio
Paradox Development Studio AB
2025-12-10
Are you an experienced audio leader with a passion for shaping unforgettable soundscapes in games? Do you enjoy guiding teams, driving long-term strategy, and collaborating closely with studios to deliver high-quality audio experiences? Then you might be the Head of Audio we're looking for!
About the role
As the Head of Audio at Paradox Interactive, you will lead the central audio organization and ensure that all Paradox internal titles receive world-class audio and music. You will be responsible for planning, executing, and delivering audio and music in a way that supports each game's creative vision while remaining efficient and cost effective.
You will oversee all Paradox audio studios, audio technology, workflows, staffing, and budgets. Working closely with Studio Leads and project leadership, you will support audio production throughout the full development cycle-from early concept to final release. The role also provides audio expertise to other parts of the company, such as Marketing and Publishing.
Key Responsibilities
Team Leadership & People Management
Lead, support, and mentor the Audio team, including hiring, training, supervising, and evaluating team members.
Drive professional development and ensure the team remains scalable, adaptable, and aligned with production needs.
Long-Term Planning & Budgeting
Plan audio resources and budgets across multiple projects.
Manage financial forecasting, staffing strategies, and long-term audio needs.
Ensure each title has the appropriate mix of in-house and freelance support in a cost-effective way.
Cross-Studio Collaboration
Work closely with Producers, Game Directors, Studio Leads, Marketing Leads, and other stakeholders.
Maintain strong communication channels between Audio and the rest of the organization.
Studio & Technology Oversight
Set up and maintain audio studios, tools, and equipment.
Ensure all audio professionals have the technical environment needed to deliver high-quality results.
Resource Allocation & Project Support
Prioritize and coordinate audio team resources to maximize impact across all titles.
Support teams throughout development to ensure audio meets Paradox's quality standards.
Creative & Technical Vision
Drive long-term audio strategy and innovation in tools, technology, middleware workflows, and production methods.
Identify opportunities to improve pipelines and adopt new practices that enhance both development efficiency and the player experience.
Requirements
To succeed in this role, we believe you are structured, communicative, collaborative, and comfortable balancing strategic leadership with practical day-to-day problem-solving. You support your team, foster strong cross-department relationships, and maintain a clear sense of ownership over audio quality across the company.
We think you have:
Senior experience in game audio for multiple titles or studios.
Experience leading audio teams or managing large-scale audio production.
Strong communication and organizational skills.
A solid understanding of audio workflows, tools, and middleware.
Experience with long-term planning, budgeting, or resource management.
Nice to have:
Familiarity with Paradox Development Studio titles or strategy games.
Experience supporting multiple projects simultaneously.
Experience collaborating with external audio vendors or contractors.
A strong interest in innovation within audio technology or production workflows.
