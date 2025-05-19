Head Chef - Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken / Kockjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kockjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken i Stockholm
Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a hallmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's bustling capital. Aligned with our innovative owners Archer Hotel Management and Marriott International, we merge rich cultural history with modern luxury and a deep dedication to sustainability.
We are currently undergoing a full-scale renovation and transformation of one of Stockholm's most iconic hotels. As part of this journey, we are now building a top-tier culinary team to deliver excellence across all our outlets, from à la carte and fine dining to large scale events and artisanal pastries.
This is a rare chance to join a historic re-launch on one of the most iconic destinations in Stockholm and leave your mark on the next generation of luxury hospitality in Sweden. You'll work in a newly designed kitchen environment with modern equipment, creative freedom, and a clear mission, to exceed expectations and bring joy through food.
Three Head Chef Roles!
Head Chef - Restaurant & Bar:
In this role, you will lead the culinary operations of our new signature restaurant Mr. Bronck, vibrant bar Sally's, and in-room dining. The role requires strong leadership, creativity, menu development skills, and hands-on execution to maintain high food standards and guest satisfaction
Key Responsibilities Include:
* Menu development & seasonal adaptation
* Cost control & inventory management
* HACCP & hygiene oversight
* Leading, scheduling, and developing the kitchen team
* Quality assurance for all daily service across outlets
Head Chef - Banqueting & Events:
In this role, you will head the banqueting kitchen for conferences, galas, weddings, and events. You thrive in high-volume environments and are a natural leader who delivers exceptional guest experiences at scale.
Key Responsibilities Include:
* Full culinary management for banqueting operations
* Team leadership, scheduling & recruitment
* Strategic planning to minimize food waste
* Active service participation during high-profile events
* Collaboration with Events team for tailored menus and service
Head Pastry Chef - Bakery & Patisserie:
You'll be responsible for all pastry, dessert, and bakery production across the property. This role suits someone innovative with a deep passion for pastry arts and exceptional presentation.
Key Responsibilities Include:
* Lead and mentor the pastry & bakery team
* Design and execute high-quality, seasonal menus
* Innovate desserts and baked goods for multiple outlets
* Ensure consistency, cost control, and hygiene excellence
* Be hands-on in daily production and quality checks
All candidates should:
* Have 3-5 years of experience in a similar senior role
* Thrive in high-paced, high-standard kitchen operations
* Be creative, detail-oriented, and guest-focused
* Exhibit strong leadership, communication, and organizational skills
* Have solid knowledge of cost control, HACCP, and modern culinary techniques
* Be fluent in English (Swedish is a plus)
* Hold a culinary degree or equivalent training (for Pastry Chef, formal pastry training is required)
What We Offer:
* A permanent full-time position after a 6-month probation period
* The opportunity to be part of one of Stockholm's most significant hotel transformations
* Career growth within a dynamic and inclusive workplace
* Discounts at over 8,000 hotels worldwide
A supportive leadership culture and strong creative freedom
If you're ready to shape the future of luxury hospitality in Stockholm and be part of something extraordinary, we want to hear from you.
Applications are reviewed continuously, and the positions may be filled before the deadline so don't wait!
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We have recently started our much-anticipated renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We will transform all our spaces, hotel rooms, implement new food and beverage concepts and expand our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team.
About Archer Hotel Management
Archer Hotel Management (AHM) is the operational arm of Archer Hotel Capital (AHC), committed to pioneering sustainable management of upscale and luxury hotels in Europe. AHM is dedicated to making a 'world of difference,' empowering teams to foster entrepreneurial cultures and deliver operational excellence. Our commitment includes achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and gaining third-party certification for sustainable practices. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken
(org.nr 556118-3319), http://www.sheratonstockholm.com Arbetsplats
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel Kontakt
Director of Operations & Concept Development
Nuno Almeida nuno.almeida@sheratonstockholm.com 070 282 36 99 Jobbnummer
9346195