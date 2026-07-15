Harness Design Engineer
Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ängelholm
2026-07-15
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Koenigsegg Automotive AB i Ängelholm
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for experienced Harness Design Engineers to join Koenigsegg - people who share our passion for engineering excellence, innovation, and building the world's most exceptional hypercars.
This position offers an opportunity to take a deeper role in product development, grow your technical ownership, and contribute directly to the design of wiring harness systems for our hypercars.
Responsibilities
Design and develop lightweight, high-performance wiring harness systems for hypercars, ensuring optimal electrical performance and durability under extreme operating conditions.
Collaborate with electrical, mechanical, and software engineering teams to integrate wiring harnesses into complex vehicle systems.
Select components and materials suitable for demanding hypercar applications.
Create and maintain technical documentation, including 2D/3D layouts and Bills of Materials (BOMs).
Troubleshoot and resolve design, manufacturing, and performance issues related to wiring harness systems.
Support prototype builds and production launches, ensuring designs meet the highest standards of quality and performance.
Education & Background
One of the following:
Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering with basic electrical knowledge
Experience
Minimum 5 years of relevant professional experience in automotive wiring harness design
Skill set needed:
Proficiency in 3D harness design, packaging, and routing using CAD tools (3Dx or CATIA V5)
Solid knowledge of automotive electrical systems, standards, and regulations (e.g., ISO, SAE)
Understanding of wiring harness manufacturing processes and materials, with a focus on lightweight and performance-driven solutions
Proficiency in English
Desirable Skills
Knowledge of automotive communication protocols (CAN, LIN, Ethernet)
Experience with electrical or thermal simulation tools
Familiarity with IPC/WHMA‐A‐62 standards for cable and wire harness assemblies
Hands-on experience with 3DExperience (3Dx) is a big advantage
Knowledge of E3 cable design software (Zuken E3.series) is an advantage
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 750 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible – requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018)
262 74 ÄNGELHOLM Jobbnummer
10003450