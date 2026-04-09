Hardware Engineer - IP Core Development
Frontgrade Gaisler AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-09
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Do you want to design processor and peripheral IP cores and reusable hardware building blocks used in space and other safety-critical systems? At Frontgrade Gaisler, you will work with our IP core portfolio designing, verifying and integrating our IP cores, shaping technology that will be used in demanding environments for years to come.
We are looking for a Hardware Engineer with a strong interest in RTL development to join our experienced team in central Gothenburg.
What you will do
In this role, your main focus will be contributing to the development and maintenance of our IP core portfolio, GRLIB. Your responsibilities will include:
Development of RTL models for IP cores and system-on-chip designs using VHDL
Verification of IP cores through simulation using VHDL and/or SystemVerilog
Hardware validation through prototyping on commercially available FPGAs
Maintenance of the IP core library, including existing IPs and supporting infrastructure
Creation of clear and comprehensive documentation for individual IPs and the overall IP core library
Providing technical support to customers and the sales organization
Who we believe you are
You enjoy working close to the architecture and care about clean, robust, and reusable design. You like diving deep into technical details and understanding how your work fits into larger systems.
We believe you have:
A M.Sc. or Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or a related field
At least 3 years of experience in RTL design and verification
Strong skills in VHDL (or a similar HDL)
The ability to write basic embedded software in C
Experience using scripting languages such as TCL or Python
It is a strong advantage if you have experience with:
System-on-chip design centered around on-chip buses such as AMBA AHB or AXI
Computer architecture, microprocessor design, RISC-V, SPARC
Communication protocols such as Ethernet, CAN, PCIe, JESD204, and USB
Hands-on lab work with hardware equipment
Why join Frontgrade Gaisler?
Design IP cores used in real space missions
Long-term, technically deep projects with high quality requirements
Hybrid work model, up to two days per week remote
Private health care insurance and regular health check-ups
Annual wellness allowance of 5000 SEK
Central office location
About us
We are a world leader in embedded computer systems for harsh environments, with footprints in several parts of the solar system. We make a real difference when providing cutting edge products to support digital hardware design for mission critical solutions for space. Our customer base is worldwide in an exciting and growing market. When other companies say they "Think global, and Act local", we work on a much larger scale. What we develop is to be used in space and benefit humanity on Earth, thus we "Act local, but Think on a solar system scale. Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9845336