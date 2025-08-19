Hardware Design Engineer
2025-08-19
We are looking for a Customer Facing Senior Design Engineer - Hardware Integration for Electric Drive Units of automotive industry in Gothenburg.
Start is in ASAP, 6 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
The consultant will be responsible for integration of mechanical components and systems for various applications, ensuring their compatibility with other systems. You will also be responsible for collaboration with our internal cross-functional teams in Sweden and China as well as suppliers and customers. Responsible for designing and developing mechanical systems for automobiles, including casings, gears, shafts, disconnect units, park locks, e-motors, inverters and other related components where complexity will vary.
Required skills:
Strong knowledge of electric drive units, EDUs, mechanical engineering principles and design tools
Strong communication skills in English understanding the role of Tier 1 supplier vs. the OEM customer
Experience with CAD software, Creo is strong advantage
Knowledge of PLM systems
Understanding of automotive industry standards and regulations
Understanding of materials, manufacturing processes, and production techniques used in transmission manufacturing
Self-driven and independent as well as being able to work closely in teams
Creative and good at problem solving
Cultural awareness, especially Asian - European culture
About you:
Recognized for handling arising questions
Enhances efficiency and effectiveness by creating new approaches, formulates solutions to outstanding problems
Works independently
May lead teams on small projects
Has a depth of knowledge to become an expert
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 6 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
