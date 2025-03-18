Hardware Design Engineer
2025-03-18
Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).
We are looking for : Analog Electronics HW Design Engineer
Responsible both for the development of new products and maintenance of the existingproducts.
High level of collaboration is required with all stakeholders where speed of response is a key.
Create robust designs within the cost and time limits.
The work includes theoretical as well as practical tasks and the design work includes requirement management and development of design specifications.
This role requires a product lifecycle perspective.
We work in a modern environment where both rapid prototyping and productification takes place. To our help we have modern tools and labs for the complete hardware development cycle, from early prototype testing to final system verification. You will have the responsibility of your design in all these steps.
Your background
Don't hesitate to apply even if you feel that you don't fulfill all requirements! Most important for this role is your personality and your willingness to learn and explore new areas. Good teamwork and collaboration skills are crucial to succeed in the role!
You hold a university education preferably in Electrical Engineering or closely related discipline.
Some years of experience on developing analog electronics hardware.
Some years of experience with industry standard schematic capture and PCB layout tools.
Experience on discrete analog electronics design, e.g. transistor level design of analog front end/output stages, amplifiers, comparators, converters and gate drivers.
Experience on simulation and measurement techniques with proven experience in making correlation between the theoretical and practical domains.
Theoretical knowledge and practical experience onEMI, EMC,grounding and low noise analog electronics design on board level.
Proficiency in board bring-up and debugging skills.
Experience with lab equipment and test setups for analog signal measurements.
Experience on product/system verification and environmental testing.
Kindly share your CV at pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-17
Swedium Global Services AB (org.nr 556980-4064)
Jobbnummer 9227878
