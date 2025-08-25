Guide Kiruna
Explore Arctic AB / Resevärdsjobb / Kiruna Visa alla resevärdsjobb i Kiruna
2025-08-25
, Gällivare
, Jokkmokk
, Pajala
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Explore Arctic AB i Kiruna
ob Opening: Tour Guide in Kiruna
We are looking for a guide to join our team in Kiruna. The job includes leading tours to see the Northern Lights, hiking in nature, and driving guests to different locations.
About the job:
You will take guests on Northern Lights tours, hikes, and scenic drives
You'll share basic info about the area and help guests feel safe and welcome
You'll drive a company vehicle, so a driver's license is needed
You'll help with planning and making sure everything runs smoothly
What we offer:
Accommodation available
Training and support
A fun and friendly work environment
A chance to live and work in beautiful Lapland
What we're looking for:
Good English skills (other languages are a plus)
Valid driver's license and comfortable driving in winter
Friendly, responsible, and enjoy working with people
Okay with being outdoors and active
Experience as a guide is great, but not required
How to apply:
Send your CV and a short message about yourself to info-explore-arctic.com. Tell us why you'd like to work with us! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-24
E-post: info@explore-arctic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Explore Arctic AB
(org.nr 559457-5978) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9475085