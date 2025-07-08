Growth-Ops Intern / Contractor (Performance-Based)
2025-07-08
3-Month Sprint · Remote / Stockholm Hybrid · Start in July/August 2025
We're incubating a new project, which is an outcome-first dating app built for growth-minded women. We earn money when users meet IRL, not when they doom-scroll. Your mission: pack our January closed-beta with 50 paid users and warm the funnel for our April Sweden soft launch.
What you'll do (3-6 months)
40 % Creator & KOL outreach - 10 micro-influencer deals signed * Build Airtable of female TikTok/IG creators (1-20k followers) * Send cold DMs / draft collab briefs * Negotiate promo-code terms & track redemptions
25 % Community activations - 3 Slack/FB group AMAs + 4 "Delete-App Fika" meetups * Pitch group admins, schedule 30-min AMA with our Behavioral Scientist * Book café tables, handle QR code set-up
25 % Referral & funnel analytics * Create UTM & Branch links * Weekly dashboard: codesclickscredits purchased * Iterate offers to hit CPL < 90 kr
10 % Creative ops * Use Canva or Figma to prep Gauge screenshot templates & refund share cards
You're a fit if
1-2 yrs in influencer marketing, PR, or community management or you're a hustling student with proof you can get eyeballs.
Comfortable DM-ing strangers, hosting small IRL events, and making simple data dashboards (Airtable/Google Sheets).
Fluent in Swedish & English social slang.
Bonus: experience with TikTok Spark Ads, Branch.io, or running Slack group AMAs.
Comp & structure (to be discussed during the interview)
Deliverables & success gates
10 creator posts, combined reach 150k views.
CAC dashboard live in Looker Studio, updated weekly.
Conversion to x paid beta users by January end 2026.
How to apply
Email hsustain@outlook.com
with:
A 150-word cold DM you'd send to @SingleGirlStockholm to pitch our "Bet on Love" challenge.
A screenshot or link to a past creator or community campaign you ran (can be school project).
Available start date and location.
We review applications on a rolling basis. Kick-off calls start mid-July.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30
E-post: hsustain@outlook.com
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H Sustain AB
(org.nr 559173-5062) Jobbnummer
9421179