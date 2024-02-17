Growth Specialist
Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm
2024-02-17
Co-Worker is a leading staffing solutions provider dedicated to connecting businesses with top talent. We specialize in providing staffing assistance for various industries, offering tailored solutions to meet our clients' needs. Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction sets us apart in the staffing industry.
Job Description:
We are seeking a dynamic and results-driven Business Developer to join our team. As a Business Developer, you will play a key role in driving business growth and expanding our client base in the staffing industry. You will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities, building and nurturing relationships with clients, and promoting our staffing services.
Responsibilities:
Identify and prospect potential clients in target industries.
Build and maintain strong relationships with existing and prospective clients.
Understand client needs and provide tailored staffing solutions.
Develop and execute effective sales strategies to achieve business targets.
Collaborate closely with internal team to ensure seamless service delivery.
Stay updated on industry trends and market dynamics.
Represent the company at industry events and networking functions.
Requirements:
Proven experience in business development or sales, preferably in the staffing industry.
Strong understanding of staffing and recruitment processes.
Excellent communication and negotiation skills.
Ability to build and maintain client relationships.
Goal-oriented with a track record of meeting or exceeding sales targets.
Self-motivated and proactive with a passion for driving business growth.
Benefits:
Competitive salary with performance-based incentives.
Comprehensive health benefits package.
Opportunities for career advancement and professional development.
Join our team and be part of a dynamic company that is shaping the future of the staffing industry! If you have a passion for sales and business development, we want to hear from you.
To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter outlining your relevant experience and why you are the ideal candidate for this position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-10
E-post: johan@co-worker.se
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Business Developer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB
(org.nr 556803-6585)
Virkesvägen 12 (visa karta
)
120 30 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8477613