Growth Marketing Specialist
2025-10-05
Are you a creative, data-driven marketer who loves turning ideas into revenue? We're looking for a Growth Marketing Specialist to own and scale our demand generation efforts; driving leads, testing new approaches, and finding smart ways to grow with impact - while also serving as the marketing team's point of contact for partnerships.
Jobylon is a modern and flexible talent acquisition suite, helping enterprise companies achieve their hiring goals and each employee reach their full potential. Founded in 2011, we are currently used by Talent Acquisition teams in over 80 countries. We pride ourselves on being customer-first while delivering an excellent product experience.
This is a broad and varied role where growth is the core, but where no two days look the same. You'll run multi-channel campaigns, experiment with new tools and ideas, and optimize everything you do for impact. At the same time, you might jump in to support an event, help out with translations, coordinate around partnerships, or update the website.We're looking for someone who thrives on ownership, loves solving problems creatively, and knows how to turn budget into revenue.
What you'll do:
Plan, run, and optimize growth-focused campaigns across email, paid, and SEM.
Own campaign setup, execution, and reporting in HubSpot.
Run A/B tests and continuously experiment with new approaches, tools, and channels.
Spot opportunities for growth across the funnel; from lead capture to nurturing and conversion.
Analyze results, share insights, and recommend creative optimizations.
Collaborate closely with the marketing and full commercial team to align campaigns with company and revenue objectives.
Support as needed in other team projects such as events, content, and website updates.
Be the marketing point of contact for partnerships: coordinate activities around new and existing partners together with sales, customer success, and product marketing.
We're looking for someone who is:
A skilled growth/demand generation marketeer.
Experienced in running B2B campaigns end-to-end, with a focus on measurable results.
Well-versed in marketing automation/CRM platforms (HubSpot is a big plus).
Familiarity with analytics and reporting tools.
Curious and experimental, with a knack for testing new tools, ideas, and formats.
Analytical, data-driven, and resourceful - you know how to get results even with a limited budget.
Thrives in a fast-paced environment.
A strong communicator who enjoys coordinating across teams and stakeholders.
Fluent in English.
Nice-to-haves:
Experience using AI-tools to improve productivity.
Event planning and coordination experience.
Fluent in Dutch, German, French, or Swedish.
Design and/or video editing skills and interest (Canva, Figma, or similar).
Why join us?
At Jobylon you'll find a tight-knit, ambitious team that genuinely cares - about each other, about our customers, and about improving hiring on all fronts. You'll be a key player in our small marketing team, shaping campaigns that directly impact the pipeline for our fast-growing company, while also getting exposure to partnerships, product marketing, and our expansion in the Benelux region.
We also love seeing people grow. Whether you want to deepen your skills in growth and demand generation or broaden into other areas, we'll support your development.
This role is hands-on, creative, and impactful - a chance to put your ideas into play and see direct results.
Location: Flexible/hybrid, but based in Stockholm
Start date: As soon as we find the right person
Scope: Full-time
Language: English required; Dutch, German, French, or Swedish is a bonus
