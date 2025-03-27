Growth Marketing Manager - Stockholm
The Opportunity
Come join our growing team in Stockholm! Work on some of the world's most cutting-edge brands like Nike, Spotify, Duolingo and more.
Who are we?
We are a passionate growth marketing agency that helps our clients to grow and scale their business, by combining our collective intelligence and experience when it comes to leveraging creative winners, implementing best practices and launching meticulous testing strategies that produce high performing ads. We're experts in the app growth space with capabilities in performance marketing, user acquisition, app store optimization, media planning, and creative strategy. With offices in the US, Sweden and Bulgaria, the international vibe is present.
What you'll do
As a Growth Marketing Manager, you'll drive new users & revenue for our clients via digital marketing campaigns (Social, Search, Display, Video). You'll optimize performance marketing campaigns and test new channels to find growth opportunities. At Twigeo you will work alongside other growth marketers, designers, and analysts. Tasks will include:
Create media plans, manage campaigns to reach client goals and maximize learnings
Manage paid campaigns on Meta, Google, Snapchat, TikTok, and more
Work closely with our clients and develop a positive client relationship based on trust and adding value to their business
Identify new trends within digital marketing and learn new tools and tactics
Collaborate with the Twigeo creative team to experiment and learn from data-driven creatives
Collaborate with the Twigeo analytics team to deliver meaningful insights via regular reports
Who are we looking for?
2+ years of experience working within marketing either at an agency or at a digital, tech, or app-related product
Experience managing paid campaigns on Facebook Ads, Google Ads or TikTok Ads
Intermediate skills in paid search is a plus
Experience working with clients and comfortable owning performance targets and client growth
A team player with a positive can-do attitude toward challenges
Experience with Google Sheets / Excel
Great communication skills, including fast response times
Fluency in English, both spoken and written
What we offer?
Generous Time Off: Enjoy 30 paid vacation days to recharge
Wellness contribution: 5000 sek/yearly to support your well-being
Flexible Work Environment: Thrive in a hybrid working model that balances collaboration and flexibility
Growth Opportunities: Advance your career in a dynamic environment that encourages skill development and innovation
Recognition and Impact: Join a workplace where your ideas are valued, your voice is heard, and your contributions make a difference
Ready to take your growth marketing expertise to the next level? Join us at Twigeo and help shape the future of marketing!
