Growth Marketeer

Remote Technology Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2025-09-03


As a Growth Marketer, you will be responsible for developing and executing innovative marketing strategies to drive lead generation and enhance brand visibility. Your expertise in SEO will be crucial in optimizing our online presence and improving search engine rankings. You will analyze market trends and customer insights to identify growth opportunities, implement targeted campaigns, and measure their effectiveness. Collaborating with cross-functional teams, you will leverage data-driven insights to refine marketing tactics and achieve business objectives. Your role will also involve managing digital marketing channels, creating engaging content, and utilizing analytics tools to track performance and optimize results.

